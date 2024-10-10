Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Logan Daily News

    SOPEC welcomes Stephen Harris and Jessica Armold to regional director team

    2 days ago

    ATHENS — The Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council has announced the addition of Stephen Harris and Jessica Armold as the regional director for central Ohio and director of government relations, and the regional director for southeast Ohio, respectively. Both Harris and Armold join SOPEC with experience in advocating for environmental and sustainability issues in the State of Ohio. Harris joins the SOPEC team in a new dual role that will include leading support and expansion efforts in the Central Ohio region and government relations work at the Ohio Statehouse. With more than 15 years of experience in state government, Harris most recently served as Director of Finance for the Ohio House Minority Caucus. In this role, he managed senior caucus staff throughout the state’s biennial main operating and capital budget processes, working with caucus leadership and overseeing and leading efforts to effectuate change based on caucus policy and budget priorities. Before taking on budgetary work for the caucus, Harris was a senior policy advisor serving as the point person for legislative committees that dealt with public utility, energy, and environmental issues.

    Armold brings extensive experience in environmental protection, leadership, and compliance to her new role as a Regional Director for SOPEC. With over 18 years of experience at the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, she has managed a diverse team of inspectors, geologists, engineers, and funding experts. Armold oversaw technical programs related to public health protection impacting over 490 public water systems across 23 counties. Her role included administering public drinking water funds and managing a successful grant and loan program that distributed over $8 million annually. In addition to her experience with the Ohio EPA, Armold holds a bachelor’s of science in evolution, ecology, and organismal biology and is currently working on a master’s of sustainability, security, and resilience.

    SOPEC is excited to welcome Stephen Harris and Jessica Armold to the team due to their extensive backgrounds in public service, environmental protection, and sustainability advocacy. Harris’ expertise will be valuable in expanding SOPEC’s efforts in Central Ohio and advocating for energy-related policy at the Ohio Statehouse. Armold, with her strong leadership and technical expertise from her time at the Ohio EPA, will enhance SOPEC’s impact in Southeast Ohio. Their combined experience will significantly contribute to advancing SOPEC’s sustainability goals across Ohio.

    Submitted by SOPEC

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Beth Hackney
    The Logan Daily News2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Pence in court
    The Logan Daily News17 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Wayne National Forest hosts tribal representatives, regional heritage program managers
    The Logan Daily News23 hours ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy