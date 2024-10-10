SOPEC welcomes Stephen Harris and Jessica Armold to regional director team

ATHENS — The Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council has announced the addition of Stephen Harris and Jessica Armold as the regional director for central Ohio and director of government relations, and the regional director for southeast Ohio, respectively. Both Harris and Armold join SOPEC with experience in advocating for environmental and sustainability issues in the State of Ohio. Harris joins the SOPEC team in a new dual role that will include leading support and expansion efforts in the Central Ohio region and government relations work at the Ohio Statehouse. With more than 15 years of experience in state government, Harris most recently served as Director of Finance for the Ohio House Minority Caucus. In this role, he managed senior caucus staff throughout the state’s biennial main operating and capital budget processes, working with caucus leadership and overseeing and leading efforts to effectuate change based on caucus policy and budget priorities. Before taking on budgetary work for the caucus, Harris was a senior policy advisor serving as the point person for legislative committees that dealt with public utility, energy, and environmental issues.

Armold brings extensive experience in environmental protection, leadership, and compliance to her new role as a Regional Director for SOPEC. With over 18 years of experience at the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, she has managed a diverse team of inspectors, geologists, engineers, and funding experts. Armold oversaw technical programs related to public health protection impacting over 490 public water systems across 23 counties. Her role included administering public drinking water funds and managing a successful grant and loan program that distributed over $8 million annually. In addition to her experience with the Ohio EPA, Armold holds a bachelor’s of science in evolution, ecology, and organismal biology and is currently working on a master’s of sustainability, security, and resilience.

SOPEC is excited to welcome Stephen Harris and Jessica Armold to the team due to their extensive backgrounds in public service, environmental protection, and sustainability advocacy. Harris’ expertise will be valuable in expanding SOPEC’s efforts in Central Ohio and advocating for energy-related policy at the Ohio Statehouse. Armold, with her strong leadership and technical expertise from her time at the Ohio EPA, will enhance SOPEC’s impact in Southeast Ohio. Their combined experience will significantly contribute to advancing SOPEC’s sustainability goals across Ohio.

Submitted by SOPEC