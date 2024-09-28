Open in App
    The Logan Daily News

    School district recognizes excellence in students, volunteers, businesses

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29W6om_0vmuL7Fd00

    LOGAN — On Monday, Sept. 23 the Logan-Hocking Local Board of Education recognized Salute to Excellence nominees and winners in the categories of Students, Volunteers, and Community Businesses.

    All nominees will receive a certificate. The winner of each category will receive a plaque and their name has been submitted to the Southeast Region of the Ohio School Boards Association for entry into their recognition program.

    Outstanding Female Student

    Nominees

    Aibreann Anderson

    Alison Barrell

    Rachel Bauers

    Lydia Begley

    Emyrsen Bell

    Shayla Black

    Addison Born

    Laken Cassidy

    June-Diane Churchill

    Abigale Clark

    Zoey Daubenmire

    Avery Dicken

    Rylyn Enderle

    Maddy Hacker

    Willow Hagan

    Payton Hall

    Chloe Hendricks

    Josie Hynus

    Eva Lackey

    Ryleigh Leasure

    Maizie McDonald

    Monica McGee

    Georgia McMichael

    Ava Payne

    Haylee Powell

    Jessalyn Richards

    Saylor Ricketts

    Jasmine Rose

    Jada Webb

    Jaylyn Webb

    Jazmyn Webb

    Winner — Avery Dicken

    Outstanding Male Student

    Nominees

    Connor Brison

    Reed Enderle

    Dominic Gonzalez

    Brantley Greene

    Wyatt Lambert

    Paxton McKnight

    Aiden Parnell

    Oliver Six

    Mason St. Clair

    Justin Sudlow

    Liam West

    Izak Wolfe

    Mason Wolfe

    Winner — Justin Sudlow

    Outstanding Volunteer

    Nominees

    Rachael Bissett

    Dana Bush

    Carey Glenn

    Beth McManaway

    Vanessa Wolfe

    Andi Wright

    Winner — Rachael Bissett

    Outstanding Community Business Leader

    Nominees

    LifeWise Academy

    Starr Township Fire Dept

    Winner — Starr Township Fire Department

    Submitted by Logan-Hocking Local Schools

