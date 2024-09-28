Open in App
    The Logan Daily News

    FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care opens Advanced Illness Management Clinic

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fk5V3_0vmuKrR500

    LANCASTER — FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care celebrated the grand opening of their Advanced Illness Management (AIM) Clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23, hosted by the Lancaster-Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce alongside community leaders.

    The AIM clinic, located at 1319 E. Main St., is designed to meet the growing needs of the community by providing a convenient setting where patients can receive care from nurse practitioners for routine visits and urgent, non-emergency care. Physician support will also be available to help patients better manage symptoms and stress associated with their conditions, ultimately aiming to reduce frequent hospitalizations. The AIM clinic shares the same building as Dr. Sean Jerig’s Obstetrics and Gynecology practice, with each maintaining their respective offices on designated sides of the facility.

    Kristin Glasure, president and CEO of FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care, shared her thoughts on this expansion: “The opening of the AIM Clinic is an exciting next step in our ongoing commitment to providing compassionate care for our community. By offering more specialized services in a dedicated setting, we’re ensuring that patients with advanced illnesses receive the best possible care while staying close to home. Our goal is to support patients in managing their conditions and improving their quality of life.”

    The ribbon-cutting event featured remarks from local leaders, including Travis Markwood, president of the Lancaster-Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce, Kristin Glasure, and Seth White, Vice President of FAIRHOPE. Community members also showed their support in attendance, receiving tours of the AIM Clinic and enjoying refreshments throughout the ceremony.

    To learn more about FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care, visit www.fairhopehospice.org, or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FairhopeHospice.

    FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. is a not-for-profit 501©(3) organization. FAIRHOPE provides a special kind of care, embracing compassion and understanding for patients and families. Offering comfort to those with a serious illness, FAIRHOPE lends an emotional, spiritual and physical support to family and friends during a difficult time and after the loss of a loved one.

    Grief care is offered to hospice families and community members at no charge. The FAIRHOPE team of experts is available to help you, and is proud to be the legacy hospice provider for over 30 years.

    Submitted

