HVCH chief nursing officer recognized for mental health advocacy

NELSONVILLE — The chief nursing officer of Hocking Valley Community Hospital was honored by a multi-county board last Monday, for her advocacy services on behalf of mental health.

Beth Kluding, who also serves as board president for the Hocking Hills Inspire Shelter, received a 2024 Behavioral Health Advocate Award for Hocking County. She was one of six individuals or organizations to be recognized at the annual meeting and awards ceremony of the Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, DrugAddiction and Mental Health Services (317) Board, held at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville.

Martin Hammar, a licensed independent social worker at HVCH, nominated Kluding and presented her with the award.

He opened his remarks by observing that when someone is made unhappy by their experience with an organization or business, they will usually complain about the institution. “But conversely, when you think of any organization where you’ve had a positive experience, invariably you will draw on someone by name,” he said — someone like Kluding.

I’ve known Beth Kluding for a little less than two years,” Hammar told the audience. “But from the beginning I could see that Beth was a bright, highly intelligent and caring person… She’s always impressed me as someone whose focus encompasses both the needs of our patients, our hospital and our community. Beth is someone who listens to others, and is aware that there are competing demands for limited resources.”

And though her work for HVCH would be “more than enough” to merit giving her the award, Hammar added, to it she adds her contributions to Hocking County’s only homeless shelter, where she has been instrumental in developing availability of behavioral health services, and her work in the county on issues including domestic violence and crisis intervention.

Kluding, like others who spoke at the meeting, stressed the value of the support she gets from a network of like-minded people, agencies and organizations in the area, which helps her achieve whatever good she’s able to do.

“I feel like I’m just a small piece of the work that everyone’s doing,” she said.

Other honorees included:

• Athens County Common Pleas Judge George McCarthy, who received the Valeria “Taffy” Marks Substance Abuse Prevention Advocacy Award for his work on establishing the area’s first veterans’ court nine years ago.

• The staff of The Gathering Place, a member-operated peer recovery organization that provides a range of services to adults with mental health issues or co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. They received the Rita Gillick Mental Health Advocacy Award.

• The board of the C.A.R.E. Outreach Team was recognized with a Behavioral Health Advocate Award for Vinton County. Board members include Seth Fannin, Greg Burke, David Boothe, Marilyn Braden, David Graham, Shirley Graham, Debbie McNally, John Hawk, Brande Minton, Marilyn Prater, George Reaser, Naomi Wallace and Jean-Ann Webster.

• Lori Brown and Jane Riley, social workers with Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare, received a 2024 Behavioral Health Advocate Award for Athens County, both for their work with ABH, and their volunteer work for the Athens County Suicide Prevention Coalition and LOSS Team.

• Dan Brozak, hospital liaison for Hopewell Health Centers, also won a 2024 Behavioral Health Advocate Award for Athens County.

Diane Pfaff, 317 Board executive director, closed the evening by citing a research finding from Dr. Bruce D. Perry, an expert on brain development and trauma who with Oprah Winfrey co-authored the book “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing.” Pfaff said Perry has studied the effects of trauma in a study involving more than 70,000 people.

“This is one of his major findings: ‘Your history of relational health; your connectedness to family, community, and culture, is more predictive of your mental health than your history of adversity. Connectedness has the power to counterbalance adversity,’” Pfaff said, and added, “That just feels so hopeful to me. Trauma in life is going to happen, but we can have an impact on community and culture and beyond. This is the work that we heard about tonight, and that all of you are doing every day… We all are in the business of making connections, and it makes a difference.”

