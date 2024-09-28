Open in App
    Three things to know

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a49yr_0vmuKpfd00

    Hard-hitting Mamet play staged. The ABC Players are producing their first show of the season this weekend with the crude and witty play ‘Glengarry Glen Ross,’ a gripping drama that explores the ruthless world of real estate sales. Learn more on page A4.

    Third time’s the charm? The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District is currently looking to pass its third draft of the 15-year solid waste management plan, and its director came to Logan City Council on Tuesday. Learn more on page A3.

    Pigs and chickens and cats, oh my. The Logan Daily News will be publishing livestock judging results from the Hocking County Fair in coming issues. The first set, including swine, poultry and small animals, can be found on page A5.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy