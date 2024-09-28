Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Monday, Sept. 30

• Laurel Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., former Gibisonville school, 16190 state Route 678, Rockbridge.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

• Hocking Soil & Water Conservation District meeting, 7 p.m., Soil & Water Conservation Room, 148 North Homer Ave. Logan.

• Saltcreek Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township building on Sam’s Creek Road.

Thursday, Oct. 3

• Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., 1 E. Main St., Logan.

Friday, Oct. 4

• Buckeye Hills Regional Council Executive Committee meeting,11:30 a.m., Buckeye Hills Regional Council office, 1400 Pike St., Marietta. The purpose of the meeting to is provide updates on projects throughout the region.

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Reading Township trustees meeting, 8 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 7

• Hocking County Board of Elections public test and regular meeting, 9 a.m., 93 W. Hunter St., Logan

Tuesday, Oct. 8

• Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 12654 state Route 93N, Logan.

• Logan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 10 S. Mulberry St., Logan.

Thursday, Oct. 10

• Benton Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., community building, 21771 state Route 664, South Bloomingville.

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

Monday, Oct. 21

• Logan-Hocking Local Schools Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Logan High School.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

