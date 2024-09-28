Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Logan Daily News

    Public meetings

    2 days ago

    All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

    Monday, Sept. 30

    • Laurel Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., former Gibisonville school, 16190 state Route 678, Rockbridge.

    Tuesday, Oct. 1

    • Hocking Soil & Water Conservation District meeting, 7 p.m., Soil & Water Conservation Room, 148 North Homer Ave. Logan.

    • Saltcreek Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township building on Sam’s Creek Road.

    Thursday, Oct. 3

    • Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., 1 E. Main St., Logan.

    Friday, Oct. 4

    • Buckeye Hills Regional Council Executive Committee meeting,11:30 a.m., Buckeye Hills Regional Council office, 1400 Pike St., Marietta. The purpose of the meeting to is provide updates on projects throughout the region.

    Saturday, Oct. 5

    • Reading Township trustees meeting, 8 a.m.

    Monday, Oct. 7

    • Hocking County Board of Elections public test and regular meeting, 9 a.m., 93 W. Hunter St., Logan

    Tuesday, Oct. 8

    • Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 12654 state Route 93N, Logan.

    • Logan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 10 S. Mulberry St., Logan.

    Thursday, Oct. 10

    • Benton Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., community building, 21771 state Route 664, South Bloomingville.

    • Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

    Monday, Oct. 21

    • Logan-Hocking Local Schools Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Logan High School.

    Tuesday, Oct. 22

    • Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 12654 state Route 93N, Logan.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Calcium scoring
    The Logan Daily News25 days ago
    Keeping buzzy
    The Logan Daily News25 days ago
    Pascal Bright
    The Logan Daily News27 days ago
    Daisha Somers
    The Logan Daily News16 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Pence in court
    The Logan Daily News5 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Felony Fraud
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Elizabeth Montgomery Recalled "Rivalry" Between Agnes Moorehead and Mabel Albertson
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy