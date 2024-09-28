Open in App
    • The Logan Daily News

    Commissioners appoint interim EMS chief

    2 days ago

    LOGAN – The Hocking County commissioners met in an emergency session on Friday to appoint an interim county official.

    After going briefly into executive session to discuss personnel matters, the board voted to appoint Bob Plotz, current assistant chief of Hocking County Emergency Medical Services, to serve as interim director for 90 days.

