    • The Logan Daily News

    Oak Grove Cemetery cleanup scheduled

    2 days ago

    LOGAN – The Annual Fall Cleanup at Oak Grove Cemetery will be held Oct. 7–11, according to Nick Maniskas, cemetery foreman. Maniskas reminds local residents that graveside decorations and other items not removed by Monday, Oct. 7, will be discarded by cemetery employees. Grave decorations actually on monuments will not be removed by cemetery employees. Following cleanup, graves may be redecorated.

