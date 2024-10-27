Open in App
    Ohio State Notebook: Offensive line struggles; Howard excited about Penn State trip

    By Jim Naveau,

    1 days ago

    COLUMBUS – Ohio State’s offensive line struggled against Nebraska in its first full game without left tackle Josh Simmons.

    Simmons suffered a season-ending injury during OSU’s 32-31 loss to Oregon two weeks ago.

    Ohio State had only 285 yards of total offense on Saturday after averaging 503 yards a game in its first six games this season.

    The line struggled as a group and Simmons’ replacement, Zen Michalski, had a particularly tough day.

    OSU rushed for only 64 yards, led by Quinshon Judkins with 29 yards on 10 carries.

    “It wasn’t our best day up front but I think those guys will get it corrected,” Judkins said. “I know those guys can go out there and execute so I’m not going to give up on them.”

    Michalski’s day ended when he was injured and had to be helped off the field with 3:48 left in the game.

    When Day was asked if he considered substituting for Michalski earlier in the game he said, “I felt for his first start he had to play through it. We didn’t want to just pull him out. It’s your first start so there are some things you’re going through. We wanted him to play through that and see how that went.”

    When Michalski had to leave the game, starting left guard Donovan Jackson moved to left tackle and Luke Montgomery came in at left guard.

    That move was the solution to Michalski being out of the game on Saturday but is not necessarily the answer if he is out for the long term.

    “We’re going to have to talk about it and figure it out,” Day said. “We knew if that happened in a game that was our answer and solution to get out of the game. Now we’re going to have to go back and figure out what’s next.”

    HOWARD FIRED UP FOR PENN STATE: Quarterback Will Howard is excited – really excited – about Ohio State’s game at Penn State next Saturday

    Howard grew up in Downingtown, Pa., around 30 miles west of Philadelphia. He called the game “a big one” as he looked ahead to it after OSU’s 21-17 win over Nebraska.

    There’s also a personal side to his excitement related to something Penn State didn’t do during his recruiting process.

    “I cannot wait. It’s a homecoming for me. I grew up a Penn State fan. I wanted to go there my whole life but they didn’t think I was good enough. But I guess we’ll see next week if I was,” Howard said.

    BOTTLED UP RAGE: A few Ohio State fans in the south end zone seats threw bottles onto the field after a targeting call against OSU linebacker Arvell Reese was upheld by replay review in the fourth quarter.

    It was much smaller than the fusillade of bottles Texas fans threw onto the field after a penalty during its game against Georgia last week, but it certainly wasn’t a look Ohio State wanted.

