Putnam Habitat groundbreaking slated for Oct. 10

OTTAWA — Groundbreaking for the 15th Putnam County Habitat for Humanity home is slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. Oct. 10.

Located at 265 N. Taft St, the house is one of three that are on pace to be completed by Fall 2025.

“We are so blessed to have such a giving community — a county-wide community,” said Anne Coburn-Griffis, PCHFH’s executive director.

According to Coburn-Griffis, volunteers are needed. Individuals or groups interested in helping should call 419-523-9261 or visit the PCHFH office at 150 N. Oak St., Ottawa, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Critical home repair projects completed by Putnam County Habitat for Humanity include bathroom remodels, roof repairs and replacements, electrical repairs, window replacements, wheelchair ramp additions and replacements.