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Behind The Lens Podcast: Dillard University students demand accountability over campus living conditions (audio)
By Carolyne Heldman,8 days ago
Madison Cox, SGA president, speaks to members of the National Alumni Association. Cox and the SGA called for safer living conditions, greater transparency and administrative accountability following a partial ceiling collapse at Gentilly Gardens that forced dozens of students to relocate. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)