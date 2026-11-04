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He suffered severe damage this summer from two strokes. Will Angola allow his daughter to bring him home after 44 years?
By Katy Reckdahl,3 days ago
Despite Charles Brown Jr.’s 44-year incarceration at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, he and his daughter maintained a close relationship through frequent phone calls and visits. Their bond inspired the two of them to create Daughters Beyond Incarceration, a nonprofit supporting girls with incarcerated parents. (Photo courtesy of Dominque Jones)