The Granville County Board of Elections held its official canvass meeting Friday, Nov. 13, to certify the final results of the midterm elections. With the votes now certified, it’s evident that the Granville County Sheriff’s race is just within the margin for a recount, but the runner-up Republican candidate, Ed Newman, has not yet announced whether he will request one.

Newman posted to social media Friday afternoon that the deadline for the decision is Monday, Nov. 16, and he indicated he would give the matter prayerful consideration.

"The same God who led me to make the decision to run for Sheriff is the One I will turn to for guidance in making this decision," Newman said in the post. "Now that we have the official numbers, we will take some time to consult with knowledgeable individuals, review the statistics, and evaluate the likelihood of a recount changing the outcome. We will announce our decision soon."

The canvass meeting began promptly at 11 a.m. and Granville County Sheriff Robert Fountain entered not long after.

Along with certifying the count, board of elections members also needed to examine four challenged ballots. The ballots were all from deceased Granville County voters, who had participated in early voting, but died before Election Day. In North Carolina, votes can be challenged on the grounds that a person is deceased. However, since the law is vague concerning individuals who are alive to early vote, but die before election day, the N.C. Board of Elections issued formal guidance in 2022, instructing local boards to discard these unique ballots after officially confirming the death.

After board members voted to sustain the challenges, a few members along with the county attorney went into a separate room to officially finalize the vote count, while the remaining members stayed in the meeting room. Observers, including Fountain, waited quietly while the results were entered into the system.

Fountain, a Democrat who won re-election with a slim margin, faces a potential recount from his opponent in the sheriff’s race, Newman. A recount can be requested if the margin of votes between the leading candidate and another candidate is 1% or less than the number of the total votes. If eligible, Newman said he would decide whether or not to request a recount following the canvass meeting.

Even after the certification, Fountain retained his lead, but the votes still fell slightly within the eligible range for a recount. The margin between the two candidates came in at 0.0098%, just 0.0002% from the 1% threshold.

Following the meeting, Fountain said he wasn’t worried about the potential for a recount, and that he had faith in the election process. He also said that he had not heard from or spoken to Newman regarding the matter, but seemed unconcerned about what Newman would ultimately decide.

“It’s cool,” he said casually, standing on the steps of the board of elections building. “The numbers are what they are.”

The Ledger News was unable to reach Newman for immediate comment. He addressed a number of matters in his social media post

"If there is one thing this election has reinforced, it is that every vote matters," Newman's post continued. "We owe it to the thousands of citizens who placed their trust in us to give this decision the consideration it deserves.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us, prayed for us, and stood alongside Team Newman throughout this journey.

"Regardless of the decision we make or the outcome of this election, my commitment to Granville County and the reasons I chose to run remain unchanged."