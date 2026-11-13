Ben Foday leaps to score the first goal of the match for the Firebirds. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

The Falls Lake Academy Firebirds heated up the pitch with a 3-0 win during the cold, windy soccer match against the Ascend Leadership Academy Aviators on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Nathan Stines, right, races to catch up with the ball for Falls Lake Academy. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Falls Lake Academy coach Michael Graham reminded the players about the swirling wind that would constantly change the direction of the ball. “Keep the ball low and make passes on the ground,” Graham said as the team prepared to start the fourth round 1A NCHSAA playoff match.

Ben Foday, right, has his jersey grabbed to keep him away from the ball on the play. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

The Falls Lake Academy offense moved the ball with short, sharp passes toward the Aviators’ goal.

Caleb Morton, left, uses his foot to keep the ball away from Deven Robles. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Ascend Leadership Academy touched the ball as it crossed over the end-line to set up a corner kick for the Firebirds.

Colton Pendergrass, left, looks for an opening to steal the ball away from Jayden Matthews. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Camden Schneider lined up the kick and placed it high enough that Ben Foday could jump up high enough to flick the ball toward the goal. Foday’s header scraped against the frame bounced down and into the net for Falls Lake Academy’s first goal of the match.

Carter Graham, right, sprints to kick the ball away from Victor Gonzalez. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

The wind continued to whip sending the long high kicks away from its intended targets.

Nicolas Hart scoops up the ball for the Firebirds. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

The Firebirds made a huge run with Schneider getting the ball to Nathan Stines, who powered the kick by the Avaitors’ goalkeeper with just over three minutes left in the first half.

Langdon Williams, left, keeps the ball away from Landon Dartt. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

The Firebirds led at the half with a 2-0 score.

Nathan Graham finds an open spot to kick the ball for the Firebirds. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Pressure defense was key for the Firebirds in the second half and forced the Avaitors’ to make passes that fed right into the Firebirds’ offensive scheme.

Colton Shedd, left, tries to move the ball through the wall of Ascend Leadership Academy players. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Nathan Graham was able to launch two shots toward the goal, but with the flags blowing to the right, the ball drifted the same way.

Camden Schneider, left, keeps the ball away from Cayden Papstein. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Falls Lake Academy’s Caleb Morton made an aggressive move to steal the ball. Morton fed the ball to Nathan Graham for another shot. This time the ball went by Adam Mohammed, goalkeeper for Ascend Leadership Academy”s, outstretched hands.

Nathan Stines, left, makes Landon Dartt stab at the ball. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Nathan Graham’s goal gave the Firebirds a 3-0 score with just over six minutes left in the match.

Brayden Finn has a wide open field to dribble the ball for Falls Lake Academy. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

The Firebirds continued to press the ball and kept the ball off of Landon Dartt’s, leading scorer for the Avaitors’, foot as time expired.

Alexander Hamill tips the ball ahead for the Firebirds. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Nicolas Hart made five saves in goal for the Firebirds in the 3-0 playoff win.

Falls Lake Academy will play Woods Charter in the East Regional round of the 1A playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, time to be determined.

Falls Lake Academy posts a 21-2-4 overall record and is the 1A East top seed. Woods Charter holds an 18-3-1 record and is the second seed in the East Region.

Jackson Day, a fourth seed and Bethany Community, a second seed in the West Region will play for right to play the winner of the Falls Lake Academy, Woods Charter match.