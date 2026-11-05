Creedmoor releases statement on board's decision not to proceed with 'amotion' or ouster of mayor

The city of Creedmoor issued the following press release Thursday, Nov. 5, in reference to the decision by the Creedmoor Board of Commissioners not to proceed with amotion proceedings against Mayor Antwane Downey:

"The Creedmoor Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) convened its meeting on November 4, 2026, in open session. Mayor Antwane Downey and all Commissioners were present. The Board approved the meeting agenda and then entered closed session pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-318.11(a)(1) and (3) to receive legal advice and presentation of a confidential and privileged report from Outside Counsel. Mayor Downey, all Commissioners, Outside Counsel, and the City Attorney participated in the closed session; City staff and the public were excluded. Upon returning to open session, the Board decided not to proceed with a removal hearing against Mayor Downey at this time and voted to dismiss the current removal proceeding. This statement summarizes the meeting and explains the Board’s decision.

Closed session proceedings

Outside Counsel provided legal advice to the Board and presented a report which included a summary of its investigation into Mayor Downey’s conduct while in office and set forth its evaluation of legal claims. In accordance with N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-318.11(a)(6), the Board did not deliberate regarding Mayor Downey’s qualifications, competence, performance, character, fitness, appointment, or removal during the closed session, and it took no action in closed session.

Action taken in open session

Upon returning to open session, and upon a motion by Commissioner Darryl Moss, seconded by Mayor Pro Tem Archer Wilkins, the Board decided not to proceed with a removal hearing at this time and voted 4-1 to dismiss the current removal proceeding. Commissioner Robert Way cast the lone “no” vote. The Board retains the right to reopen the removal proceeding in the future, in its sole discretion. The report remains confidential and privileged, and it may be used if the proceeding is reopened or related claims arise in the future. Also, during open session, Mayor Downey stated that he would voluntarily resign from the office of Mayor should any similar incident occur in the future.

Considerations underlying the board’s decision

In reaching its decision, the Board considered the contents of Outside Counsel’s report, together with the following factors:

• The desire to limit legal costs to the City and its taxpayers;

• The desire to avoid a protracted legal dispute; and

• The desire to avoid disruption to the business of the City and the services on which its residents rely.

Because the report is privileged, the Board will not disclose or characterize its findings. Although the Board considered the report, its decision not to proceed with a removal hearing at this time and to dismiss the current removal proceeding does not constitute a finding or judgment regarding Mayor Downey’s conduct or fitness for office.

Attorney-client privilege and the confidentiality of the report

The attorney-client privilege preserves the confidentiality of communication between an attorney and the client the attorney represents, including the attorney’s legal advice and analysis as contained in the report. Here, the City is the client, the privilege belongs to the City, and the Board acts on the City’s behalf. The privilege exists so that public bodies, like any other client, may obtain full and candid legal advice. It may be lost, or “waived,” if privileged communications are disclosed to persons outside the attorney-client relationship. For that reason, individual Commissioners will not discuss, characterize, or summarize the contents of the report. Any such disclosure could waive the privilege and impair the Board’s ability to rely on the report in a future removal proceeding or related legal proceedings. A Commissioner’s decision to decline comment should not be construed as a statement regarding the report’s contents. Privilege is not the only reason for this restraint. Removal of a local elected official by amotion is a quasi-judicial process. Quasi-judicial decisions must be made by impartial decisionmakers. Commissioners have therefore been advised not to discuss the contents of the report, or the situation generally, so that the Board can preserve its ability to act as an impartial quasi-judicial decision-making body on this matter in the future, if necessary.

Acknowledging public concern

The Board recognizes that the public’s reception of this decision may be mixed, and that some residents may be dissatisfied with the limited information available about Outside Counsel’s report and findings. The Board understands these concerns and does not take them lightly. The Board’s limited disclosure reflects its duty to safeguard the City’s legal interests rather than any preference for secrecy. For the reasons explained above, the Board must decline to discuss the report’s findings, however strong the public’s interest may be. The Board believes that its decision, which reflects a considered balancing of the factors described above, best serves the City and its residents at this time.

Conclusion

The Board thanks the public for its patience and continued interest in this matter. It remains committed to transparency to the extent permitted by law, to the responsible stewardship of City resources, and to the uninterrupted delivery of services to the residents of Creedmoor."