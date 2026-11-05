GCSO administrative employee fired

Editor's note: The print version of this story incorrectly stated that the employee who was fired had been a deputy. The employee was an administrative employee of the sheriff's office and not a deputy. Tbe Ledger News regrets this error, which was a mistake made by the editor in the editing process rather than by the reporter who wrote the article.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office terminated an employee after she was charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation with obtaining property by false pretenses — an allegation stemming from her previous time employed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the NCSBI arrest warrant, the employee, Lashaunda Jones, was charged with the felony offense of obtaining property by false pretenses after she allegedly stole and used a preloaded debit card that was intended to be mailed to an inmate while she was an administrative employee at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The offense is alleged to have occurred Sept 26, 2023.

According to a statement from the Granville County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was fired from her role at the office the same day that the arrest warrant was issued. The statement also said that the Sheriff’s Office “will not comment on the merits of the pending charges.”

Granville County Sheriff Robert Fountain said that Jones had not engaged in any misconduct during her time at the GCSO, but that he could not make any further comment on an ongoing investigation.

Jones was released the same day of her arrest on a $10,000 unsecured bond. Her disposition hearing to decide the outcome of her case is expected to be held at the Franklin County Courthouse on Jan 15, 2027.