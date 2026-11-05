Firebirds survive on pitch

Nicolas Hart, goalkeeper for the Firebirds, makes a match winning save. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

The Falls Lake Academy Firebirds played one of its toughest and most memorable matches of the season against the Excelsior Classical Academy Flying Lions in the second round of the 1A soccer playoffs on Wed., Nov. 4.

Players rush the pitch after Nicolas Hart kicks the winning penalty shot. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

The battle was epic and it came down to the last shot the Firebirds had from the penalty mark to decide who would win and advance to the third round of the playoffs.

Caleb Morton, attempts a bicycle kick to move the ball. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Excelsior Classical Academy came into the match as a 16 seed in the 1A East Region with a 3-20-1 record after forfeiting 19 matches due to an North Carolina High School Athletic Association infraction.

Ethan Montoya clears the ball for the Firebirds. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

“They are a much better team than their record shows,” coach Michael Graham said. “They were strong last year and they are strong again this year.”

Brayden Finn, right, dribbles the ball with David Brito moving in to attempt a steal. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

The Firebirds, the top seed in the 1A East Region, posted an 18-2-4 record heading into the second round. “We are just going to take it one match at a time,” he said.

Camden Schneider shields the ball as he moves down the pitch. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

The Flying Lions struck first with Vicente Lopez feeding the ball to David Brito for a goal.

Nathan Stines watches the ball bounce for Falls Lake Academy. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Excelsior Classical Academy maintained a strong offensive presence, keeping the Firebirds in defensive mode for much of the first half.

Langdon Williams, left, takes charge and moves the ball for the Firebirds. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Falls Lake Academy’s offense had a breakthrough moment and moved the ball deep into the Flying Lions’ end of the pitch.

Colton Shedd, left, races to beat Jacob Batts to the ball. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Play was very physical as Excelsior tried to hold off the Firebirds. With bodies tumbling, the Firebirds drew a free kick from out 35-yards out.

Nathan Graham, left, pushes the ball forward with Ireayomiposi Onisarotu closing in for the steal attempt. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Camden Schneider made the kick toward the center of the goal and found Caleb Morton leaping up to head the ball into the goal to tie the match.

Alexander Hamill, left, strides forward to control the ball. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

With the match tied at one goal apiece at the half, the Firebirds stepped up its defensive pressure and created runs toward the goal but could not get the ball in the net.

Colton Pendergrass, right, dives in front of Alex Villarreal Santoyo for control of the ball. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

The Flying Lions had an opportunity to take the lead on a nearly point-blank penalty shot, but Nicolas Hart corralled the kick to stop Excelsior from scoring.

The match was tied at 1 all at the end of regulation.

The match moved into two 10-minute periods to determine the winner.

Cole Reinhard, right, moves the ball quickly up the pitch. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Once again, Brito had the opportunity to score for the Flying Lions, but Hart made another huge save for the Firebirds.

Neither team would score and the match moved the “golden goal” or first team to score wins the match scenario.

David Cabrera kicks the ball away for Falls Lake Academy. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

Graham told his team that this would test their physical and mental fortitude. “We are better prepared than they are for this situation. We are in better condition and we are focused,” he said.

The match remained tied through two five-minute periods.

Nicolas Hart made multiple saves for the Firebirds. Amanda Dixon | The Ledger News

The match then went to penalty kicks to determine the winner.

After two and a half-hours of play, the Firebirds looked fresher and more focused on winning as the game went to penalty kicks to try to determine the winner.

Excelsior would take the first kick and make the shot. The Firebirds sent Cole Reinhard to take and make the first shot.

Excelsior would be successful on the next three shots, while Carter Graham, Schneider, and Nathan Stines answered for Falls Lake Academy.

With the penalty kick score tied at 4 goals, Hart stopped the fifth and final shot for Excelsior.

Hart stepped to the penalty kick line and centered the ball. Hart laced the ball past the keeper and into the net to win the match for Falls Lake Academy.

The team immediately rushed the field to celebrate with Hart and the win over Excelsior.

The Firebirds will play the winner of the Jones Senior and Bear Grass Charter match.