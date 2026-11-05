Creedmoor board ends effort to oust mayor

The Creedmoor Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Wednesday, Nov. 4, not to proceed with removing Mayor Antwane Downey from office.

Commissioner Robert Way casting the lone vote against the motion not to proceed with the “amotion” process of removing the mayor from office for cause.

Creedmoor officials voted several months ago to begin the amotion procedure for removing Downey from office because of conduct related to a January incident in which he was charged with driving while impaired and other offenses after a single vehicle crash on U.S. 15 north of Creedmoor.

Downey told the Ledger News on Thursday, Nov. 5, that he understands it will take time -- and diligent action -- to rebuild trust with city residents.

"People have to see the progress that I'm making and that the city is making," Downey said. "We're in the action season now."

Downey expressed gratitude for the board's decision and acknowledged that it took him by surprise. He said he believes God has something else in store for him now.

"I'm very, very over the moon that the board decided not to proceed with the amotion proceedings," he said.

Downey said he is glad city officials are putting this behind them. He said is going to do everything he can to help move the city forward.

In initiating the amotion procedure last spring, city commissioners cited not only the crash but a prior record of alcohol-related traffic offenses.

As part of the process, the board retained legal counsel to prepare an investigative report for the board to consider in establishing the factual basis for the removal. That report was presented to the board Wednesday night in a closed session.

The Ledger News has requested a copy of any written version of the attorneys’ report.

The city said in a press release that the report is confidential and will be not be released.

"The attorney-client privilege preserves the confidentiality of communication between an attorney and the client the attorney represents, including the attorney’s legal advice and analysis as contained in the report," the city said in the press release. "Here, the City is the client, the privilege belongs to the City, and the Board acts on the City’s behalf. The privilege exists so that public bodies, like any other client, may obtain full and candid legal advice. It may be lost, or 'waived,' if privileged communications are disclosed to persons outside the attorney-client relationship.

"For that reason, individual commissioners will not discuss, characterize, or summarize the contents of the report. Any such disclosure could waive the privilege and impair the board’s ability to rely on the report in a future removal proceeding or related legal proceedings. A commissioner’s decision to decline comment should not be construed as a statement regarding the report’s contents. Privilege is not the only reason for this restraint. Removal of a local elected official by amotion is a quasi-judicial process. Quasi-judicial decisions must be made by impartial decisionmakers. Commissioners have therefore been advised not to discuss the contents of the report, or the situation generally, so that the Board can preserve its ability to act as an impartial quasi-judicial decision-making body on this matter in the future, if necessary."

Commissioner Archer Wilkins, who serves as mayor pro tem, said Thursday, Nov. 5, that he voted to discontinue the amotion process because he did not believe further proceedings and additional spending on the matter were in the city’s best interest.

He said his previous vote to start the amotion process reflected a belief that “the mayor’s conduct was serious and warranted review.”

“As a commissioner, I have a responsibility to protect public funds,” Wilkins said. “As a minister, I believe in accountability, forgiveness, and the opportunity for people to demonstrate meaningful change. Those responsibilities informed my decision. The mayor now has an opportunity -- and a responsibility -- to rebuild public trust through his conduct and service. My vote does not excuse what happened or diminish the seriousness of impaired driving. Another opportunity carries an expectation of responsible behavior, sound judgment and sustained improvement.

“My commitment remains to every Creedmoor resident. I want our board and mayor focused on serving our community, addressing its needs, and earning the public’s confidence through our actions.”

Commissioners Georgana Kicinski and Ed Gleason declined to comment when asked about the decision. Commissioner Darryl Moss referred the Ledger News to the press release from the city.

The Ledger News as of this writing has not received any response from Way.

A number of Creedmoor residents spoke about the matter at meetings since the January crash, with many calling for Downey to resign or the board to remove him swiftly. Some others supported Downey’s continued service as mayor.

Downey in May declined a public request from a city commissioner to take a voluntary salary reduction in light of board action stripping him of most of his duties.

The board voted in April to revoke many of Downey’s powers in the wake of continuing fallout from the DWI incident.

The action by the board revoked Downey’s access to City Hall except for attendance at official meetings and bars him from sending messages from the city email address or distributing city business cards that designate him as mayor.

The board had previously passed a vote of ‘no confidence’ in the mayor and sent him a letter asking him to resign.

At the commissioners’ Tuesday, Aug. 18, meeting, Downey opened the meeting by apologizing.

“I’m at the stage of my journey where amends are needed,” Downey said. “And you can’t make amends if you don’t know your part in the amends, what you’re saying sorry for. I’ve been working with somebody who’s helping me to figure those things out: What was my part in what I’m apologizing for?

“So right now I would like to apologize to the citizens of Creedmoor,” Downey continued. “I would like to apologize to this board, and I would like to apologize to the city staff for my conduct. And I am truly and genuinely sorry.”