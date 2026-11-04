Fountain thanks voters for victory

Incumbent Sheriff Robert D. Fountain Jr. in a social media post has thanked voters for their support in reelecting him as sheriff of Granville County.

The race was close, but unofficial results show Fountain with 12,269 votes and challenger Ed Newman with 12,093 in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election.

"I want to first thank God for his grace," Fountain's statement began. "I want to thank my wife, my family, my supporters, and a special shoutout to the PME for all the hard work.

"Words cannot express the sincere gratitude for tonight’s results. Through every meet and greet, every Sunday Sit Down, every Common Ground Conversation, every handshake, prayer and kind word I am forever grateful.

"Tonight a cross pollination of voters spoke and have given me another term as Sheriff."

Results are unofficial until after the election canvass is completed by the Granville County Board of Elections.

The Ledger News will be working Wednesday morning to get additional comment from Fountain and comment from Newman.

The Ledger News will provide updates as more information becomes available.