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Creedmoor
Sheriff's race too close to call
By From staff reports,3 days ago
Incumbent Sheriff Robert D. Fountain Jr. led by fewer than 200 votes in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election, making the race still too close to call as of early Wednesday morning.
Fountain, a Democrat, garnered 12,269 votes to Republican Ed Newman's 12,093, according to unofficial results.
The Ledger News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
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