'This really shouldn't be rebuilt': Lakeland mobile home park residents hope for help after Milton

LAKELAND — Mario Cruz squatted beside a single-wide trailer Wednesday afternoon, gripping a power drill to attach skirting on the unit that serves as home for his granddaughter, her partner and their four children.

It was a small and symbolic gesture, coming two weeks after Hurricane Milton flung a punishing torrent of water through the Pine Lake mobile home park in North Lakeland.

Daniel Torres, the partner of Cruz’s granddaughter, appreciated the attempt at restoring some dignity to the home. But he knew that his family needed much more help to overcome the multiple misfortunes Milton dealt them.

The deluge overflowed the banks of a ditch running through the mobile home park, and the flooding ruined Torres’ car and that of his girlfriend. With both of their cars inoperable, the couple found themselves unable to work as Uber drivers.

Torres said his family — including children ages 9, 10, 14 and 16 — moved from Connecticut to Lakeland about six months ago. Standing beside the mobile home, Torres recalled the unforeseen devastation the hurricane brought.

“Here, it’s really bad,” said Torres, 40. “All the waters go up. A lot of water inside the house. We lose almost everything. We lose the cars.”

Torres gazed toward U.S. 98, about 30 yards away. An extended mound of ruined and discarded possessions sat just off the four-lane highway, including belongings Torres and his family had been forced to toss out.

The hurricane’s relentless rains sent about four feet of water inside the mobile home, Torres said, ruining a refrigerator, a stove, furniture, doors, flooring and more.

“The water started coming inside the house, and I grabbed the kids,” Torres said. “I called my friend — he’s got a big truck. So we have to get out of here, like, swimming. It’s crazy.”

The younger children cried in fear during the evacuation, but they seemed to be doing fine two weeks later, Torres said.

The water inundated the family’s vehicles, a Kia Sorrento and a Mercedes-Benz. Torres said he and his partner both still owed money on the cars, and he worries that they won’t receive enough of an insurance settlement to cover their debt and buy new vehicles.

“So now we’re just waiting for FEMA,” Torres said. “The property in this house is not in my name yet, so FEMA is not going to cover for nothing destroyed in the house, like walls, doors, all this stuff. So, we have to fix it up ourselves.”

Concerned about the formation of mold, the family has been cleaning the inside of the trailer with bleach, Torres said.

Visions of floating cars

A few steps away on C Street, David Ferron stood near his single-wide mobile home as a pair of cats sparred in the grass. Puddles remained at the edge of Ferron’s yard.

“I left part of the way through the storm,” said Ferron, 71. “I got in my car because when the water was coming up, I said, ‘My car's going to end up getting destroyed.’ But I stayed right in the area.”

Ferron said he parked his car in the grassy median of U.S. 98, the only piece of land nearby that seemed high enough to remain dry. He described seeing two cars “bobbing around” in the floodwaters as the road became “a lake with waves.”

After he returned, Ferron discovered that water had infiltrated his home to a depth of at least six inches. He had to discard a sectional sofa and a coffee table, among other items.

“I'm going to have to pull out all the drywall and insulation, if it makes it,” he said. “Carpeting. I didn't have any hardwood floors in there, just the vinyl section. The wood now has to be replaced underneath it. So it's all a loss.”

Ferron, who has lived at Pine Lake for a decade, said there was no possibility of insuring his mobile home, built in 1986. He was scheduled to meet later Wednesday with a FEMA representative.

“If they made an offer of a newer unit that would withstand it (a hurricane), I would be OK with that,” he said, “but I wouldn't mind leaving this section of Lakeland because I just have a fear that it's going to happen again.”

Ferron talked of heading for the hills — meaning Zephyrhills, about 20 miles away, where some friends live.

“This really shouldn't be rebuilt,” Ferron said. “Some people would want to lynch me for saying it, but there really does have to be a balance on monies that we spend for rebuilding. I would rather see it go to relocating people, or providing some type of assistance for replacement that would be up to standards, up to codes. I'm surprised that this even did this well.”

The owner of Pine Lake could not be reached for comment.

Some residents depart

Ferron counted several residents of Pine Lake who decided to leave permanently after their homes flooded. One of them, George Wiltshire , told a Ledger reporter the previous week that he would depart to live with relatives in Kansas. Wiltshire’s unit on A Street was deserted Wednesday afternoon.

Nearby, a crew using a bucket truck, a track loader and chainsaws worked to remove fallen trees that had clogged the ditch that bisects the park.

Elsewhere on A Street, James Levesque and two friends were loading discarded appliances onto the cargo bed of a pickup truck. Levesque, who has lived at Pine Lake for three years, catalogued the collection: a washer, a dryer, two refrigerators and a deep freezer.

Pointing toward mobile homes along the street, Levesque described the fates of the inhabitants.

“The one next to (Wiltshire) — not the blue trailer, but the one on the other side — they lost everything, including the car that you see there, everything,” he said. “The water was roof high to their car.”

Another neighbor also lost all her possessions after water invaded her home to a depth of 18 inches, he said.

Levesque, 38, said that he was fortunate. The water covered his porch but remained about an inch short of entering his mobile home.

“We were here with (Hurricane) Ian (in 2022),” Levesque said. “A tree limb fell on our house. We didn't get even a tree limb on our house this year, but this is the worst one. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on X @garywhite13.

