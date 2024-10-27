A lesson from the crushing tragedy of Mayor Rudy Giuliani | R. Bruce Anderson

When the airplanes crashed into the Twin Towers in 2001, I was just getting ready to clear out of my office for class.

In 2001, cable news was the sine qua non of the political science professor, and a local benefactor had been sure that my building was wired to the roof. I had CNN on, as I recall, the 24-hour news channel of the day. It was early, about 7:55 central time, and I was headed out to an 8 a.m. class.

I turned, almost by chance, to grab something off my desk and stopped cold: The screen showed what appeared to be a horrible accident – a tall building apparently exploding or inexplicably bursting into flames. It was a crazy image, and hard to tell just what was happening. I turned up the volume and watched.

By the time anyone figured out the outline of what happened, I had rolled the TV cart down the hall to my classroom, lugged it in and connected the room cable. What we watched unfold over the next few hours was horrifying; 2,977 people died that day, images that will never die.

But in the midst of the smoke and flames, a man stood tall and brave: Rudy Giuliani, the mayor of New York.

He seemed to be everywhere at once – talking to the press, urging on the firefighters and first responders, funneling resources to the injured, visiting survivors in the hospitals. Giuliani had been the savagely sharp prosecutor of the mob in New York, crushing the “five Families”; he had a mixed record as mayor, but he was universally hailed as a standard of hope in those days. “America’s Mayor.” Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

But that’s all over. Now disbarred , and under criminal indictment in Georgia and Arizona; a federal judge in Manhattan stripped Giuliani of the bulk of his remaining assets and handed them over to a receivership. The beneficiaries are two Georgia election workers who successfully made the case that Giuliani's lies about the election of 2020 resulted in death threats and massive harassment.

All theater loves the drama of a fall from grace, and the harder and higher the fall, the greater the spectacle.

What happened to Rudy?

Donald Trump happened to him. Sucked in by the undertow of Trump’s bald-faced fabrications, shoved out in front of a series of sleazy legal cases meant to further his boss’s absurdist nightmare, Giuliani crashed, scattering flaming debris in every direction.

I’m not saying that Giuliani didn’t go willingly – he did. He drove there at top speed in Marilyn Monroe’s vintage Mercedes (also given up to the victims), a gushing, gibbering fanboy to the end.

But he is not alone. The human wreckage in Trump’s wake dates to the first contractor he stiffed, runs through the “Central Park 5,” and peaks following the 2020 elections, with 1500-plus deluded malefactors headed for prison.

As though recovering from a massive binge, hundreds of the damaged have come forward, supplicant style, to tell their stories and beg re-entry into the world of the sane. Many served him in a lofty capacity during his administration, others are those who tried to hang on in the House or Senate, still others were simply voters, hoodwinked by a combo of transparently fake promises and weak, shrieking, testosterone.

Trump has burned every person who got close to him, from the coal miners he conned in West Virginia to the high military leaders who now condemn him as truly dangerous.

I’m technically a Democrat, but I’ve never been a true partisan. When I dropped my ballot a few weeks back, I voted for two Democrats, two Republicans, and one independent. But when I got to the top of the ticket, there was never any question.

Donald Trump should never be forgiven for what he did to Giuliani; or to the rest of us.

R. Bruce Anderson is the Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay, Jr. Endowed Chair in American History, Government, and Civics and Miller Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Florida Southern College. He is also a columnist for The Ledger and political consultant and on-air commentator for WLKF Radio in Lakeland.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: A lesson from the crushing tragedy of Mayor Rudy Giuliani | R. Bruce Anderson