Voice of the People (Oct. 27, 2024): Predatory pricing in senior communities?

Predatory pricing in senior communities?

I am writing to bring attention to what I see as predatory pricing.

I am retired, 70 years old. I have no debt, as planned. But I bought a modular home in a 55-plus community. At the time, 3.5 years ago, my lot rent was $425. I just got yet another notice that lot rent went up again by $92 per month, to $774. So over 50% in 3.5 years.

The problem is they now have me captive. Who is going to buy my home with that high lot rent?

Is there no control over what percent lot rentals can be raised in a year?

How this is legal?

Diane Brown, Lakeland

Davenport overdue on charter review

I’ve lived in the City of Davenport long enough to have determined that if our local politicians, i.e., city manager, mayor and commissioners, don’t want to do something, they simply don’t. Take for example, section 9.03 of the City’s Code of Ordinances.

It indicates that the Code is to be reviewed “at least once every seven years” by a Charter Review Committee. Next month will be eight years since the City’s Code has been reviewed, and so far, nothing has been done.

I have been communicating about this matter with the powers-that-be now for nine months with inadequate responses or no responses at all. I, even, spoke to the commissioners at City Hall and they’re response was that they were “busy.” Too busy to adhere to your own Code?

Because this was a project that should have started two years ago, it appears that it’s one of those constituent items that went into the “simply don’t do” pile of Davenport history. That’s unacceptable. I implore the city to take this matter seriously and start working on it today.

Darhlene Zeanwick, Davenport

Election cycle almost over. Looking beyond

Mercifully, this election cycle is nearly over. It’s hard to recall when this country has been so divided; when threats of violence, disrespect, conspiracy theories, and lies have become so common place. Was it this bad during the Vietnam War in the Johnson/Nixon years? Honestly, it’s hard for me to remember.

When I hear the Republicans yap, it’s socialism, big government, homicidal immigrants and voter fraud. When I hear the Democrats yap, it’s fear of political violence, Trump’s sociopathy, looming dictatorship and racism.

It would appear common ground will be hard to find.

So, to my Democratic friends, when this election cycle is over, leave your smugness/self-righteousness at the door. To my Republican friends, leave the threats of violence, baseless accusations and voter fraud baloney behind as well.

Nov. 6 will be a new dawn. It’s incumbent upon all of us to move forward and respect the democratic process. Acrimony, hatred, and animosity will only lead to more of what we have.

Paul Foks, Winter Haven

