Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Ledger

    Voice of the People (Oct. 27, 2024): Predatory pricing in senior communities?

    By Lakeland Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWHHD_0wO2wsAe00

    Predatory pricing in senior communities?

    I am writing to bring attention to what I see as predatory pricing.

    I am retired, 70 years old. I have no debt, as planned. But I bought a modular home in a 55-plus community. At the time, 3.5 years ago, my lot rent was $425. I just got yet another notice that lot rent went up again by $92 per month, to $774. So over 50% in 3.5 years.

    The problem is they now have me captive. Who is going to buy my home with that high lot rent?

    Is there no control over what percent lot rentals can be raised in a year?

    How this is legal?

    Diane Brown, Lakeland

    Voice of the People (Oct. 20, 2024): Retired generals have free-speech rights too

    Davenport overdue on charter review

    I’ve lived in the City of Davenport long enough to have determined that if our local politicians, i.e., city manager, mayor and commissioners, don’t want to do something, they simply don’t. Take for example, section 9.03 of the City’s Code of Ordinances.

    It indicates that the Code is to be reviewed “at least once every seven years” by a Charter Review Committee. Next month will be eight years since the City’s Code has been reviewed, and so far, nothing has been done.

    I have been communicating about this matter with the powers-that-be now for nine months with inadequate responses or no responses at all. I, even, spoke to the commissioners at City Hall and they’re response was that they were “busy.” Too busy to adhere to your own Code?

    Because this was a project that should have started two years ago, it appears that it’s one of those constituent items that went into the “simply don’t do” pile of Davenport history. That’s unacceptable. I implore the city to take this matter seriously and start working on it today.

    Darhlene Zeanwick, Davenport

    Voice of the People, Oct. 13, 2024: Which candidate will be more fiscally responsible?

    Election cycle almost over. Looking beyond

    Mercifully, this election cycle is nearly over. It’s hard to recall when this country has been so divided; when threats of violence, disrespect, conspiracy theories, and lies have become so common place. Was it this bad during the Vietnam War in the Johnson/Nixon years? Honestly, it’s hard for me to remember.

    When I hear the Republicans yap, it’s socialism, big government, homicidal immigrants and voter fraud. When I hear the Democrats yap, it’s fear of political violence, Trump’s sociopathy, looming dictatorship and racism.

    It would appear common ground will be hard to find.

    So, to my Democratic friends, when this election cycle is over, leave your smugness/self-righteousness at the door. To my Republican friends, leave the threats of violence, baseless accusations and voter fraud baloney behind as well.

    Nov. 6 will be a new dawn. It’s incumbent upon all of us to move forward and respect the democratic process. Acrimony, hatred, and animosity will only lead to more of what we have.

    Paul Foks, Winter Haven

    Voice of the People (Oct. 6, 2024): Longshoremen deserve to be paid fairly

    Want to contribute?

    Send letters to the editor to voice@theledger.com , or Voice of the People, P.O. Box 408, Lakeland, FL, 33802. Submit on the website at http://tinyurl.com/28hnh3xj , or go to TheLedger.com , click on the menu arrow at the top of the website and click Submit a Letter. Letters must be 200 words or less and meet standards of decency and taste.

    This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Voice of the People (Oct. 27, 2024): Predatory pricing in senior communities?

    Related Search

    Predatory pricingRetirement planningReal estateCharter reviewVoter fraudCity Hall

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    100+ Vendors, Delicious Drinks & More: You're Invited To Sip & Stroll in Kingston
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz16 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily6 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz13 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Man sentenced to life for Denton double murder
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy