Anchor House, ministry that provides homes for abused children, expands in 50th year

AUBURNDALE — The boy first entered foster care around age 10. He had passed through an estimated seven homes before being placed with Anchor House Ministries at age 14.

Like the other boys living at the Auburndale group home, S.M. carried with him a traumatic background that could undermine his connections with others.

“I used to get mad a lot,” recalled S.M., now 16. “I used to break stuff and yell.”

In slightly over two years since he took residence at Anchor House, S.M. has become a mentor to younger boys and a thriving high school student. The 11 th -grader proudly displayed his virtual report card, showing an ambitious class schedule that includes Spanish, business management and law, geometry and marine science. He now carries a grade-point average of 3.26.

Dramatic as it is, S.M.’s story is typical for youngsters placed in Anchor House's group homes, said Joseph Davis, the ministry’s executive director. And Anchor House will soon have the capacity to produce more such outcomes.

The ministry held a grand opening in August for Haven Home, a facility in Winter Haven able to accommodate up to five boys ages 12 through 17. Anchor House says it will provide a “transitional environment” for boys who have progressed in more intensive care settings after being removed from their families because of abuse.

A donation of $150,000 from Publix Super Markets helped make Haven Home a reality, Anchor House leaders said. Davis expects the first residents to enter the home by December.

It is the second new property opened by Anchor House within the past year, following an under-18 home for boys in Orlando. The ministry also expects to open its first under-18 home for girls by Christmas.

The expansion is occurring as Anchor House celebrates 50 years since its founding in 1974.

The original property, donated by Agrico Corporation, occupies 10 acres in Auburndale. The site includes two dormitories and an office building in a placid setting, bordered by a cow pasture and a small forest.

In addition to the main facility and the newly dedicated Haven Home, the ministry operates four transition houses in Polk County for men and women ages 18 to 24 who have aged out of foster care. Anchor House also collaborates with Redemption Homes to run a group home for boys in Orlando.

Histories of abuse, neglect

Anchor House, a nonprofit organization, is largely supported by churches but not affiliated with any church or denomination, said Davis, a professor of religion at Southeastern University in Lakeland.

The ministry has about 30 employees, and Davis said that figure is likely to double by the end of the year with the opening of the two new facilities. The ratio of staff members to residents is one to three or four at all sites, he said.

The employees must pass background checks by the Department of Children of Families and law enforcement, and they undergo 40 hours of training on trauma-informed care, Davis said. An employee resides on-site in the transition houses, while staffers work overnight shifts at the foster group homes.

The children referred to Anchor House typically have histories of severe abuse, sometimes including sexual abuse, or neglect, said Davis, who has led the ministry for a decade. Those backgrounds create trauma that colors their relationships with others and their performance in school.

“We just received a boy who, in the past year, has been in 30 placements and been kicked out of 30 different placements,” Davis said, who has a doctorate in apologetics. “So, there's no possibility that a child like that is going to be on grade level.”

Amid such turmoil, the boys who arrive at Anchor House have often fallen as many as three grade levels behind their peers, said Danielle Stolk, assistant executive director.

Davis has taken steps to address the youngsters’ complex needs. He recalls that soon after his hiring, an outside therapist visited to speak to the boys at the main facility.

“He saw four boys in 10 minutes, and I was shocked,” Davis said. “I was just like, ‘What in the world is going on here?’ And the response was, ‘The boys don't want to meet with the person.’”

Davis declared that as soon as finances allowed, he would hire a staff therapist who would be present and get to know the residents. Anchor House now has three therapists to cover all its locations, he said proudly. The teens are now so eager to meet with the therapist that they must wait their turns, he said.

When Davis started at Anchor House, 82% of residents were failing to advance to the next school grade, he said. The staff secured a grant to hire an education liaison, who confers with teachers and monitors the students’ progress and homework.

Davis gave the example of a boy who arrived with a 1.8 grade-point average and is now an honor roll student. For the past two years, every boy living at Anchor House has earned a grade promotion, he said.

Incentives and rewards

The Anchor House staff members are all professed Christians, and they strive to “model Christian behavior,” Davis said. But the program does not exclude youngsters based on their faith or lack of it, he said.

“We will have things available,” Stolk said. “We'll have staff that host Bible studies. We will have youth groups. We partner with churches, but it's not mandatory (to attend).”

S.M., the resident at the Anchor House boys home in Auburndale, said the staff provide motivation for him and the others to do well in school.

“They give us school incentives — like, every week, we go out to eat,” he said.

He said rewards include trips to Circle K for Polar Pops or to a dollar store to shop.

S.M., dressed in black shorts and a black T-shirt and wearing a necklace with a Marvel Infinity Gauntlet pendant, acknowledged that life in the group home has its challenges.

“It’s difficult,” he said. “Some kids don't act that great, but some do. It’s kind of like the good kids try to teach the ones that do bad (to be) better.”

Matt Brown, an operations manager at the Auburndale site, said he has learned that the progress the residents make is not “linear” or steady.

“Some days you see the boys grow exponentially, and then some days you see them fall because they're human and they come from a very dark background that affects a lot of their day-to-day decision making,” he said.

The staff demonstrates to the residents that they are deserving of love and respect, Brown said. He recalled recently complimenting a 17-year-old boy on his charisma and telling him that others liked him.

“And he just looked at me like he's never heard anything like that before,” Brown said. “And once we stepped away from the big group, he pulled me aside, and quite literally was tearing up about how he's never been told anything like that.”

A home after age 18

The staff at Anchor House sets goals of either family reunification or adoption for the youths, though the former is often impossible because of legal entanglements. As a result, many of the youngsters remain with Anchor House until they reach 18 and become legal adults.

When Davis first interviewed for his position, he asked Anchor House leaders what happened to the boys once they aged out of foster care and could no longer remain in the group home. Board members apologetically told him that they lacked the resources to provide further housing for those residents.

One week after Davis assumed his role, a caseworker delivered a boy who had just turned 18 to a homeless shelter .

“I was shocked,” Davis said. “It was, ‘Happy birthday. Welcome to being homeless.’”

Davis insisted that board members find the money to support creating transitional houses to avoid dumping residents on their 18 th birthdays.

“And, of course, now we have four, so it's worked out well,” he said.

Since Anchor House created the transitional programs, 92% of residents graduated high school and half continued to college, Davis said. That contrasts with a dismal statistic for all children in the foster-care system in Polk County, where only about 1% graduate high school, he said.

Residents of transitional homes may remain until age 21, provided they are in school or employed full time, Davis said. Residents may petition to stay up to age 24, but so far no one has done that, he said.

“There was a boy there who was working, holding down a job, doing well, and he said, ‘Dr. Davis, when I get married, can I bring my wife here?’” Davis said. “And I said, ‘No, this is a transition house. When you get married, that means you are transitioning.’”

S.M. is still eligible for adoption but said he hopes to remain at Anchor House until he reaches age 18 and then move into a transitional home. He spoke of attending law school and becoming a lawyer who specializes in the foster-care system.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on X @garywhite13.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Anchor House, ministry that provides homes for abused children, expands in 50th year