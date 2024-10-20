In a disaster, the essential communicators are local | R. Bruce Anderson

I usually flip on the news first thing, while the espresso is building up steam and my eyes are barely open.

In my case, it’s likely CBS, but that’s random chance – it could be any national broadcast: ABC, CNN, FOX, NBC. Much of the last news cycle would have led with hurricanes, one of which hit at least a glancing blow here (Helene), and the other a direct hit on central Florida (Milton).

But they can’t cover it. In a catastrophe, all real news is local.

Helene hit the coast in Florida, missed Tallahassee, and went straight through Georgia, nearly destroying western North Carolina and parts of southern Virginia. I taught for a year at Sewanee, so I’m familiar with the layout: isolated, tightknit mountain communities of families on the same spot of ground for generations.

“The mountains aren’t that high,” they say, “it’s just that the valleys are so low.” A fun saying, but also pretty accurate. When a flood comes, it rushes almost unimpeded through washes, dry riverbeds and into the “hollows,” spreading out in a thick, muddy hellbroth, moving fast, wiping out whole villages upland, and drowning the rocky lowlands.

Asheville, North Carolina, was ground zero as the rains, wind and floods came through, and was nearly impossible to access during the storm, and even long after it. But Asheville was lucky enough to have a few local channels and radio still operating, including Blue Ridge Public Radio , an NPR station where my friend and former student, Laura Hackett, is a reporter.

They were up for days on end, without a good source of water, much less food, and were one of the only solid conduits of good local (factual) information throughout the crisis. In a place where the best contact was through battery-operated or hand-cranked emergency radios, they were absolutely critical to the communities of submerged Buncombe County.

Fear and drama could be filed by national organizations, but for anything useful, you had to go local. Laura was there, on air, with the rest of her crazy crew, nailing down the crisis as it happened.

Here in Lakeland, local radio was also crucial in following the development of Milton, the second storm within two weeks.

At Hall Communications, a local operation with four stations, on-air journalists huddled together in their concrete bunker and interfaced with the emergency management folks to run down the details on air. Much of the internet and cell service was still intact, which also provided a mainline from reporters of The Ledger , and LkldNow (a nonprofit local news site) to local folks trying to chart the damage and then deal with the disastrous aftermath of the storm.

Gary White, a veteran feature-writer and local reporter for the Gannett folks at The Lakeland Ledger , spent two days and nights writing non-stop, running from story to story, as did photographer Ernst Peters, who didn't return home for two days after the storm (as of this writing, it's still without power). The Ledger's Sara-Megan Walsh cast her vacation aside to cover the hurricane. Kimberly Moore, from LkldNow , filmed while wading around in the slimy floodwaters from downtown to the Green Swamp, to get the news out.

Management stepped in, too: Andy Kuppers, the executive editor for The Ledger , volunteered into the role of photographer; Barry Friedman, LklndNow’s founder and editor, compiled storm info, took Moore’s feed in the Emergency Operations Center, and posted like crazy; Nancy Cattarius, executive VP of Hall Communications, spent the night at the radio stations, dashing between the DJs.

And I know that the story that played out in Lakeland and Asheville played out across the effected area – from Tallahassee to Key West, wherever local news is created.

Keeping the community fully informed, up-to-the-minute with warnings, hazards and alerts during the storm — and “how-to’s” on FEMA applications and insurance tips and debris pickups after. Where to find water, where to find food, which hospitals are open … which roads are washed out and closed.

In a crisis (and, I’d argue, all the rest of the time) it’s the mission of local news outlets, and the journalists that make them work, that matters.

R. Bruce Anderson is the Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay, Jr. Endowed Chair in American History, Government, and Civics and Miller Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Florida Southern College. He is also a columnist for The Ledger and political consultant and on-air commentator for WLKF Radio in Lakeland.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: In a disaster, the essential communicators are local | R. Bruce Anderson