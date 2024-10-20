Voice of the People (Oct. 20, 2024): Retired generals have free-speech rights too

Retired generals have free-speech rights too

In his letter to the editor "Military generals shouldn't be endorsing candidates" [Oct. 13], Mr. Milligan states that he "saw a political commercial by the Democrats that showed U. S. military generals supporting Kamala Harris for president."

The commercial is an endorsement from the National Security Leaders for America. The NSL4A.org website states its membership is "...comprised of individuals who served in various senior leadership positions that include all six military branches, elected federal and state offices, and various government departments and agencies."

These retired and inactive members of NSL4A.org are permitted the same free speech as the rest of us.

For those in active service, whether with the federal government or one of the military services, political participation is limited to voting only. The U.S. Marines, for example, published a directive: "Active Duty members will not engage in partisan political activities, ...personnel will avoid the inference that their political activities imply or appear to imply DOD sponsorship, approval or endorsement of a political candidate, campaign, or cause.”

Other services and executive departments publish similar guidance every election season.

Civilian control of the military is an important, core tenet of our nation.

Varrick Nunez, Lakeland

Black-owned businesses help make economy vibrant

In this day and time, Black-owned businesses are needed to enhance economic productivity.

In the United States, there are 3.7 million Black-owned businesses generating billions of dollars annually. According to the Florida Chamber of Commerce, there are 461,149 Black-owned businesses in Florida.

Why are Black-owned businesses important to midtown areas in major cities? Because they enhance the multiculturalism and the economy.

There are 30 Black-owned businesses within the City of Lakeland, including education programs, apparel, beauty and barbershops, health and fitness centers, restaurants, community event centers, youth programs, home ownership programs, photography, funeral homes and artists.

These businesses improve the culture and economic development of Lakeland in a positive manner.

When I was growing up in the Midtown District in Lakeland, there were always Black-owned businesses, diversity and multiculturalism. Now, the Black-owned businesses in cities throughout the U.S. are disappearing from the midtown districts.

Are the community redevelopment agencies supporting them, or is there a lack of assistance that could allow these businesses to be successful and have staying power?

Shandale Terrell, Lakeland

Are you the next disposable person?

Recently the Ledger had an article suggesting that a retiree would need a million dollars in savings to retire. Yet the median retirement savings for people age 55–64 is $185,000.

The average is much higher than the median because a small number of wealthy Americans have saved millions while others have saved little. Nearly 399,000 Americans, less than 1% of our population, have at least $1 million in savings.

Our Sen. Rick Scott (one of the wealthiest senators), who is running for reelection, has suggested that we sunset Social Security and Medicare because they are underfunded. The problem is too many old people and not enough young people to keep the programs solvent.

Our border and Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, have become campaign issues because Republicans argue that they are dangerous people. Springfield was slowly dying without them, before they received legal, temporary work permits.

Problem is, once we accept the concept of disposable people, the question becomes who is next? Could it be old people who didn’t save enough for retirement and got sick?

Could the border and Springfield be a distraction to keep you from thinking that you could be next on the disposable list?

Robert Connors, Lakeland

GOP now the party of government interference

I’m old enough to remember when the GOP stood up for less government involvement in the daily lives of citizens. They were decent, moral, ethical Americans with Judeo-Christian values. Their views differed from those of Democrats, but there was a mutual respect; both parties’ interest was the good of our country.

That GOP no longer exists. Donald Trump and his radical, authoritarian MAGA movement took that GOP over years ago. Now it has become a free-for-all with name-calling, chaos, lies, hatred and fear used for political gain.

Women should always be in control of their bodies and without government intervention during pregnancy. Parents should be responsible for deciding what books their children should read, not the government.

Republicans love to lecture others about morals and how virtuous they are, but when it comes to supporting Donald Trump and his sycophants, all is forgotten; the hypocrisy is damning.

It is time Americans elect politicians who will put aside their personal opinions about what is best for themselves and their families and let us make the decisions about what is best for ourselves and our families. Those politicians are Democrats, so vote for Democrats this upcoming election.

Gary Hoover, Lakeland

Free yourself from party dogma. Pick the best candidate

If you are a Democrat and plan to vote only Democratic, it is likely that your god is “Democrat.” If you are a Republican and plan to vote only Republican; it is likely that “Republican” is your god.

God gave us minds so that we can think through to the best candidate, no matter the party. The problem is that such thinking is work, and we’re averse to any work we can avoid. So, we take the easy way and bow to our favorite god.

However, I encourage you to pray and think and work through to the best candidates, so we can have the best governments at every level.

Jim Cummings, Lakeland

Vote for free markets and security

America's constitutional, free-market economy is in danger. Partisan party politics is having a negative impact and may shut it down.

When will Congress start supporting and protecting our nation’s working economy? An economy with networks that provide and support our citizens’ livelihoods, unburdening taxpayers, and representing the majority. Let's protect truth, justice and the American way.

When will a balanced federal budget, secure borders and overall national security be addressed by our elected representatives in Congress?

Is our country protected and secure after Obama's and Biden's years of socializing America? Recently, we have witnessed two assassination attempts on a presidential candidate and heartbreaking hurricane devastation. States and citizens affected by these storms need federal help to rebuild. It's time conservative citizens rescue and take back our country from the current rise of socialism in America.

Elections have consequences. Don't let our democracy die. American citizens unite and Make America Great Again. Fight for a balanced budget. Fight for our security. Fight for our democracy.

On Nov. 5, vote for Donald Trump. As president, Trump will drain these corrupt, dysfunctional, socialist swamps. It's time a bipartisan House and Senate represents all American taxpaying citizens and upholds America's constitutional republic.

Walt Back, Lakeland

