Were blank ballots in Polk's 2020 election suspicious? Supervisor responds to claims

The chair of the Polk County Republican Party said that the 2020 general election in Polk County should not have been certified, based on what he called an “outrageously high” number of blank ballots recorded by tabulators.

Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards said that the number of blank ballots was not as high as Polk County Republican Party Chair Jim Powers suggested and that it largely reflects voters choosing not to fill out the ballot’s second page.

Powers requested copies of “overvote-undervote” reports the Polk County elections office submitted to the Florida Division of Elections from the general elections in 2018, 2020 and 2022. In an email to The Ledger, Powers pointed to the reported 12,566 blank ballots from the 2020 election, which he said amounted to about 3% of the total cast.

Asked about the figures, Edwards said the 12,566 blanks refer to individual pages, not entire ballots. The 2020 general election contained so many races and proposed amendments that the ballot in Polk County included a second page, which contained only three proposed amendments to the county charter.

Some voters may have decided not to bother marking preferences for the three options on that second page, Edwards said.

The 345,580 total ballots cast in that election equate to 688,870 ballot pages processed, Edwards said. That means the blank pages submitted would be 1.8% of the total.

Voters who participate in person, either at an early-voting site or on election day, submit their ballots into a scanner. If the machine detects a blank page, it “kicks back” the ballot, giving the voter a chance to add the missing marks, Edwards said. The voter then has the option of submitting the blank page again.

Polk Supervisor of Elections race: Well-funded Melony Bell takes on longtime incumbent Lori Edwards

“So it is the voter who made a conscious choice to have it counted,” Edwards said.

If scanners detect a blank page in a ballot submitted by mail, the Canvassing Board reviews it to confirm that it is indeed unmarked, Edwards said. The board consists of three elected officials — typically the supervisor of elections, a Polk County commissioner and a judge. Because Edwards is on the ballot in this election, a senior judge will take her place.

Edwards, first elected in 2000, is facing a challenge from Republican Melony Bell, a state House member, in her reelection bid. Edwards is running as a non-party candidate.

The Supervisor of Elections office tests all scanners before every election, Edwards said. The testing includes submitting blank ballots to ensure that the scanner rejects it on the first try, as it is programmed to do.

Following the 2022 general election, Edwards’ office reported only 24 entirely blank pages out of 230,726 ballots cast, or 0.01%. That election used a one-page ballot.

Alleging election fraud: Conservative group alleging Florida election fraud gains support from majority of Polk commission

In an email, Powers said that the 2022 election should not have been certified and that Edwards “should have taken action on this huge problem.”

The Division of Elections, part of the Florida Department of State, does not set any threshold for an election to be questioned based on the number of blank ballots recorded, Edwards said.

“There's nothing that concerns me about this,” Edwards said. “And we did submit this information to the Florida Secretary of State's office. They are well aware of it. They don't have any concern.”

A Supervisor of Elections does not have the authority to unilaterally declare an election invalid. The Canvassing Board votes to certify elections, as it did in 2020.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on X @garywhite13.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Were blank ballots in Polk's 2020 election suspicious? Supervisor responds to claims