High school football: Jones beats Lake Wales to win District 4-7A championship

ORLANDO — Jones may have one of the state's most potent passing games, but the Tigers did most of their damage on the ground Friday.

Senior running back Jaquail Smith rushed for three touchdowns and Duante Wallace added one as Jones beat visiting Lake Wales 31-19 to claim the Class 4A, District 7 championship.

"We had some opportunities, we just missed out tonight," Lake Wales coach Tavares Johnson said. "Of course, Jones is a great football team. They kind of exposed us in some areas that we know we need to work on. We had a lot of blocking and tackling issues. And that's coaching. I can't blame the kids. They do what they're told to do. We'll do a better job."

Jones (7-0, No. 2 Class 4A) scored on each of its first three drives and never trailed. Lake Wales (5-2, No. 6 Class 4A) cut the lead to 21-19 after a 19-yard touchdown pass from Brycen Levidiotis to Ledielle Bruno late in third quarter, but the Highlanders' two-point attempt failed.

Levidiotis threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score in the loss.

Here are takeaways from Friday's game.

Lake Wales

Lake Wales continues to be bitten by the injury bug

The Highlanders have had to deal with injuries all season, but not having senior wide receiver Caridayle Brantley definitely hurt. Brantley came into the game leading the team in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Having another explosive option on the other side of the field opposite sophomore Kaneilius Purdy certainly could have opened things up for the Highlanders. Johnson refused to use the injuries as an excuse, but it has been an ongoing storyline for Lake Wales this year.

Kaneilius Purdy is special

OK, this is obvious considering Purdy is a four-star recruit with offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and others. Purdy was a game-time decision because of a nagging injury, but it was hard to tell that he wasn't 100%. Purdy's performance was impressive. Not only was he Lake Wales' leading receiver and scored on a 10-yard catch just before halftime Friday, but he broke at least 10 tackles and was a threat to create something special every time he had the ball.

Run defense was an issue

Jones had a lot of success on the ground, including a 61-yard touchdown run by Smith on the first play of the Tigers' second drive. Vernell Brown III added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, but it was called back because of a false start penalty. Part of what makes Jones a tough assignment is they have such a good passing game that it's hard to sell out to stop the run, but Lake Wales won't like what it sees when it watches the film.

Jones

Vernell Brown and Larry Miles are an impressive WR duo

Jones quarterback Dereon Coleman (Miami commit) completed passes to just two receivers on Friday, but it was more than enough to keep the sticks moving. Brown (Florida commit) and Miles, a junior with several Power Four offers, consistently got open and made plays. Coleman's best pass of the night actually might have been an incompletion. Late in the first half, Coleman uncorked a deep ball for Brown that about 6 inches too long. Coleman's pass traveled 60 yards in the air – from the Jones 25 to the Lake Wales 6 – and Brown was able to get behind the secondary despite being double-teamed and having a third Highlander defensive back come over in support.

Jaquail Smith will be a steal for some college program

Jones coaches raved about Smith in the spring and it's easy to see why. The former basketball player is in his first year as a running back, but he runs hard and showcased his speed and ability to accelerate on multiple runs. Tigers head coach Elijah Williams said Smith is talented enough as a pass catcher that he would be the team's No. 3 wide receiver if he wasn't playing running back. A handful of Power Four schools, including Maryland, are keeping close tabs but he's still waiting for that first offer.

Jones expects to see Lake Wales again

There's still a few more weeks of the regular season – the FHSAA added a 12th week in response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton hitting the state within a three-week period – but it's not too early to start looking at potential playoff matchups. Jones came into Friday's game as the No. 1 seed in Region 2-4A and Lake Wales was No. 3. If that seeding holds, the teams wouldn't meet until the regional final, but Jones coaches respect Lake Wales and wouldn't be surprised to see the Highlanders again this season. .

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: High school football: Jones beats Lake Wales to win District 4-7A championship