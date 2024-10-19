In Polk Election Supervisor race, well-funded Melony Bell takes on incumbent Lori Edwards

As a three-term incumbent, Rep. Melony Bell, R-Fort Meade, could have felt confident of winning a fourth and final term in the Florida House.

Instead, Bell decided to challenge one of the longest-serving elected officials in Polk County. Bell is taking on Polk Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards, who has served since 2001 and hopes to win a seventh term.

The race abounds with intriguing elements. For the first time since 1996, the Supervisor of Elections race is a partisan contest , and Bell has gained endorsements from prominent Republicans.

While Edwards has the advantages of incumbency and high name recognition, Bell is also well known, having served as a Polk County commissioner for eight years before heading to Tallahassee. Bell has also compiled a substantial edge in campaign funding.

Edwards followed a path similar to the one Bell is pursuing. She served one term in the Florida Legislature as a Democrat before successfully running for Supervisor of Elections in 2000. Since then, she has either won decisively or faced no opponent.

All of those were nonpartisan races, meaning the candidates did not list party affiliations. Polk County voters adopted a county charter measure in 2002 declaring elections for constitutional officers to be nonpartisan.

But the general counsel for the Florida Department of State sent Edwards a letter last year directing her to administer the supervisor’s race and other countywide elections as partisan. The state official cited a ruling by the Florida Supreme Court from 2019 that he said overruled the county charter.

Bell said that if she were supervisor, she would have instituted partisan elections for those county races in 2020, following the Supreme Court ruling.

Aubrey Jewett, a professor of political science, said that policy advocates have long debated whether elections for constitutional offices should be partisan. He cited the familiar statement that there is no Republican or Democratic way to manage the administrative roles of a tax collector or clerk of courts.

“This argument is even stronger for supervisor of elections, who must register voters, create ballots, staff precincts and early voting sites , count ballots, and report the results because they also ideally are presumed to be totally neutral politically while doing all these tasks (that is they should be perceived by voters and by candidates as being fair to everyone regardless of party affiliation),” Jewett said by email. “The appearance of objectivity and neutrality is key to helping voters have faith in the system.”

Bell is promoting her endorsements from perhaps Florida’s two most powerful Republicans, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio. But she pledged that she would not attempt to favor her party if elected.

Edwards, a former Democrat, is running with no party affiliation.

Meet the candidates

The Supervisor of Elections oversees the administration of all elections in Polk County, including municipal races. The job entails directing a permanent staff of 29, maintaining voter rolls and tabulation equipment and conducting elections. The office relies on short-term workers at polling sites, Edwards said.

Polk County has about 456,000 registered voters.

Bell, 62, is a Fort Meade native with a bachelor’s degree in business and professional leadership from Southeastern University. She co-owns a beekeeping business with her husband, Robbie Bell.

Bell served for 14 years on the Fort Meade City Commission before gaining election to the Polk County Commission in 2010. She was first elected to the Florida House in 2018, serving a district that covers Southeast Polk County.

When Bell filed to run for Supervisor of Elections last year, she said she had long aspired to hold the position.

“I think that the people of Polk County want to see change,” Bell said. “They want accountability, and they're not seeing that. And these relationships that the people have given me money – they’ve given me money to run state races, and I think they believe in me and they know that I'm going to do a good job when I get there.”

Bell said she demonstrated her interest in elections during her time in the Legislature. She sponsored or co-sponsored several election-related bills, including one requiring candidates to list a physical address on their qualifying forms.

Edwards, 67, is a past president of the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections and said she has a national certification in election administration. In 2020, Edwards easily defeated challenger Debbie Hanifan, collecting 77.7% of the vote. She faced no opponent in 2016.

Edwards said that she still has enthusiasm for the job, even after six terms.

“I think I'm the candidate who's uniquely qualified, and I'm certainly most prepared to conduct fair elections that voters can trust,” Edwards said. “I have the experience and the education. I understand the laws that govern this office and the technology that the office depends on.”

Edwards listed some of her accomplishments: conducting more than 200 elections, improving election worker training and creating an outreach and education department that visits neighborhoods and schools to educate and register voters.

“And then, finally, another thing that I've managed while I was here at the office, accomplished, is a lot of modernization,” Edwards said.

Those steps include acquiring high-speed scanners and other tabulation equipment to ensure that mail ballots are counted rapidly; employing electronic poll books that communicate with the election office and among precincts to prevent voter fraud; and installing “state of the art firewalls and 24/7 monitoring” of all activity.

Bell: 'Clean up' voter rolls

Does Bell see any problems with Edwards’ performance over nearly 24 years in her position?

“There's been issues,” Bell said. “I mean, I've had calls, especially serving as a legislator, I've had people that met with me about the voter rolls that have not been cleaned. They had their deceased family members still receiving ballots.”

Bell said that one of her priorities would be assessing and “cleaning up” Polk County’s voter rolls .

“We work hard every day to maintain our voter rolls in Polk County to be as accurate as possible,” Edwards said. “And if there is an indication where we need to fix something, we fix it every single day .”

Bell described the elections office’s website as “outdated” and difficult to navigate. She pledged that she would modernize and improve the website if elected.

Bell cited problems that occurred during the primary elections in August, when the websites of elections offices throughout the state, including Polk County, crashed. VR Systems, a Tallahassee company that contracts with most Florida counties, took blame for the failure. Bell said she would discontinue a contract with the vendor if elected.

She also pledged to increase education and outreach to Polk County residents.

“I've been going to veterans’ meetings, and a lot of the veterans don't vote because they feel like their vote doesn't count,” Bell said. “I will go out — not my staff. I will be out there. I mean, if I am elected to this position, I will do 110% to make sure that we have more registered voters.”

Pointing to the 17.2% turnout rate in August’s primary election, Bell said she would endeavor to increase participation.

Bell said she has no plans for wholesale replacements of the elections office’s staff.

“I know a few of her (Edwards’) staff members, and they've been absolutely wonderful to me anytime I've requested something, and all very polite,” Bell said. “There has been a rumor that I was going to do that. Why would I do that? They know their job. They know what needs to be done.”

Edwards laments 'lies, misinformation'

Claims of pervasive problems in elections have swirled for years, amplified by former President Donald Trump’s false allegations that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. Locally, members of a group called United Sovereign Americans spoke at the Sept. 3 meeting of the Polk County Commission, reading a list of alleged and unverified “massive inaccuracies” in Florida elections.

The commission voted 3-2 for a resolution pushed by the group, which included members of the Winter Haven 9-12 Project, a conservative group that has endorsed Bell. Edwards addressed the group’s assertion that ineligible voters are casting ballots.

“When they talk about ineligible or uncertain voter registration without having a name, there's no way that we can do the research to see if what they say is true,” Edwards said. “I mean, it's just not substantiated.”

The group also alleged that nearly 90,000 blank ballots were cast in Florida in the 2022 general election. Edwards said that her office recorded 24 blank ballots cast in Polk County out of 230,726, which equates to 0.01%.

Nearly 60% of Americans say they are concerned or very concerned about voter fraud occurring in this election, according to a recent NPR/PBS/Marist poll. The figure is 86% among registered Republicans.

“I find it very disheartening,” Edwards said. “I find it very disturbing. I get up every single day and work hard to protect the whole county's right to vote and see to it that every legal vote counts. And so, when people, without substantiation, make claims, of course, it's bothersome to me, and maintaining confidence in our elections right now is really tough. Voters are continually being exposed to lies and misinformation.”

Bell said she believes electoral problems exist throughout the country, though she did not point to specific anomalies in Polk County.

“I would share that I do know that they (problems) have happened throughout the nation,” she said. “I don't have proof that they've happened here in Polk County. Until I get elected, I won't know, but believe me, I would certainly be transparent to the citizens of Polk County.”

Polk County Commissioner Bill Braswell recently told a Ledger reporter that he thinks election equipment can be hacked. Edwards has said that the vote-counting equipment is only briefly connected to the internet on election night to transmit results, and then it is protected by a firewall.

The Elections Office maintains tight security over all tabulation devices, Edwards said. Before elections, employees test every voting machine for accuracy, feeding completed test ballots into them and verifying the results. After each election, the office conducts hand counts of randomly selected races to check the results produced by the machine count, she said.

Some local conservatives, including leaders of the Winter Haven 9-12 Project, addressed Bell and other legislators last year, urging them to push for a law that would allow county supervisors to count ballots by hand . In the wake of the 2000 election debacle in Florida, the Legislature adopted a slate of laws, one of which requires ballots to be counted by machines.

Edwards said that hand counting would significantly delay the release of election results.

“I will do whatever the Florida Legislature tells me to do,” Bell said. “If they put that in the law, if they pass it, I would do that.”

Bell has financial advantage

As of Friday, Bell had reported nearly $218,000 in campaign funds, including about $35,000 carried over from her Florida House campaign account and $25,000 loaned to herself. The list of contributors to her campaign is a veritable roster of Polk County conservatives, among them the current and past chairs of the Polk Republican Party, Jim Powers and Jim Guth.

Other donors include Steve Maxwell, co-founder of Citizens Defending Freedom, a conservative group; Polk County Commissioner Bill Braswell; retired Publix executive Barney Barnett; and former state legislators J.D. Alexander and Seth McKeel.

Bell’s campaign has drawn many contributions from political groups, such as Conservatives for Rural Florida, Florida Values Coalition and Polk County Young Republicans. Even the Lake County Conservatives have contributed, though the supervisor’s authority is confined to Polk County.

Committees affiliated with two Polk legislators, Friends of Jennifer Canady and Friends of Colleen Burton have donated to Bell’s campaign.

Bell’s own committee, Friends of Melony Bell, has collected about $79,000 in contributions, about $28,000 of that in this election cycle. Heartland Prosperity, a committee affiliated with Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, gave $12,500 in August.

Edwards has reported nearly $68,000 in contributions, including $5,000 from herself. Among her donors are former state Sen. Paula Dockery of Lakeland, a former Republican turned no party affiliation; former Democratic governor candidate Alex Sink; former Polk County Democratic Party chairs Kathie Sutherland and Catherine Price; leaders of the local League of Women Voters; and Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz, a Republican.

In her previous races, Edwards never faced a candidate with such a financial advantage.

“I am well aware that I am being challenged by a formidable, well-financed candidate,” Edwards said.

Bell noted that Edwards sent a reminder mailer to voters with information about voting by mail that included her photo, which Bell considers a taxpayer-funded campaign ad.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on X @garywhite13 .

