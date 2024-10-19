Meet Rodney, a goofy husky-shepherd mix with wild energy and a love for cuddles

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org . To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org .

Rodney

Breed: German shepherd and Siberian husky mix – Tan/White

Gender: Male

Weight: 66 pounds

Age: 3 years

Orphaned Since: Oct. 12

Adoption Fee: $150

Meet Rodney, the goofy and lovable husky-shepherd mix who’s always ready for fun. With his playful antics and boundless energy, Rodney knows how to keep the good times rolling, whether he's chasing toys or exploring new trails. But when it's time to relax, this sweet boy turns into a major cuddle bug, soaking up all the belly rubs and ear scratches you can give. Rodney's also a treat enthusiast and a quick learner—perfect for teaching new tricks. He’s great with other dogs and can’t wait to meet his forever family. Come say hello to Rodney today.

Colt

Breed: Akita – Brown/Black

Gender: Male

Weight: 79 pounds

Age: 6 years

Orphaned Since: Oct. 2

Adoption Fee: $150

Meet Colt, the gentle giant with a heart of gold. At 6 years old, this Akita knows his basic commands and walks like a pro on a leash. He’s playful yet calm, taking treats gently and always down for a cuddle. If you’re looking for a loyal and loving best friend, Colt’s your guy.

Souki

Breed: Domestic shorthair - black

Gender: Female

Weight: 10 pounds

Age: 7 years

Orphaned Since: Jan. 2

Adoption Fee: $50

Meet Souki, the chatty queen who’s always ready to remind you when it’s dinner time. This sleek beauty has a soft spot for chicken and loves chasing after wand toys. At 7 years old, she’s wise and relaxed, perfectly comfortable around other cats. Souki's been with us since January, and she's eager to find her forever home. And guess what? As a senior, her adoption fee is 50% off. Come meet Souki and let her fill your home with love and lots of conversation.

Kaitlyn

Breed: Domestic shorthair - tortoise

Gender: Female

Weight: 4 pounds

Age: 5 months

Orphaned Since: Sept. 5

Adoption Fee: $100

This 5-month-old cuddle bug is all about playtime and affection. Kaitlyn adores wand toys, but her favorite thing? Being held close for endless snuggles. Her loud, happy purrs are a constant reminder of how much love she has to give. If you're looking for a playful, sweet companion, Kaitlyn is ready to purr her way into your heart.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet Rodney, a goofy husky-shepherd mix with wild energy and a love for cuddles