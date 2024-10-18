Going for fourth term in Florida House 51, Josie Tomkow faces challenger Octavio Hernandez

Though one of the youngest members of the Florida House at 28, Rep. Josie Tomkow, R-Polk City, is seeking what would be her final term in the chamber.

Tomkow is running for reelection in District 51, pursuing a fourth two-year term in the Florida House. State rules limit members to four terms.

To gain another two years, Tomkow must withstand a challenge from Democrat Octavio Hernandez of Davenport. Hernandez, a teacher, filed last year to run against Tomkow.

Democrats produced candidates for all five legislative districts that include Polk County in this year’s election after failing to field any for the four Florida House races in 2022.

District 51 covers northern Polk County, excepting Lakeland, extending south to Auburndale and stretching east to cover Haines City and Davenport.

Octavio Hernandez

Hernandez, who immigrated from Mexico at age 7, is an algebra teacher at Davenport High School and a father of two teenagers. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Florida and has served as a representative with the Polk Education Association during his decade of teaching in Polk County.

Hernandez, 44, said that he does not think Tomkow serves her district well.

“I decided to run for state representative because I see that she's never around, really, in the community,” he said. “And, sadly, if you look at her donations, she doesn't represent the community. She represents the corporations, and right now the people of Polk County are hurting. I've been a teacher for 10 years here in Polk County, and it gives me an insight to what's going on with the community.”

He added: “We have to have representatives in office that are not just looking out for their political careers or following the political party.”

Republicans have controlled all legislative districts in Polk County for more than two decades, but Hernandez said he thinks he has a chance. He pointed to the demographics in Northeast Polk, the population center of District 51.

“I don't have to win all of Polk County,” Hernandez said. “I have to win Northeast Polk, which is different. It's not the same as the rest of polk County, and because of the mass the amount of people that migrated here. A lot of them are Democratic.”

Hernandez cites education as among the issues most important to him. He blasted the Republican-led Legislature for diverting some school funding to students attending private schools, regardless of financial need.

“I'm sorry, but if you can afford $10,000 to $15,000 for private school right now, that money needs to go to our public-school teachers,” he said. “Public funds need to stay with public education.”

Noting that the average length of a lunch period at his school is 23 minutes, Hernandez said he would push for a state law mandating at least 30 minutes for lunch in public schools. He faulted the Legislature for passing “union-busting” measures and for adopting the Parental Rights in Education law, derided by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.”

Addressing rampant development in Northeast Polk, Hernandez criticized the Legislature for passing laws he said usurp the authority of cities and counties to set their own rules.

Soaring property insurance rates have emerged as a chief concern in Florida, and the Legislature has taken actions in recent years that leaders say have stabilized the industry. Hernandez suggested the creation of a state-backed insurance pool that would only issue policies for roofs.

“Creating a statewide insurance program that just covers roofs will help alleviate the most common cost for insurance companies, as well as cutting back on many cases of fraud,” he wrote in response to a questionnaire from The Ledger. “The state can also create a reserve of roof shingles to prevent rising supply cost and eliminate price gauging to the public.”

If elected, Hernandez said he would seek to repeal a law passed last year that allows the Department of Transportation to experiment with using a toxic residue from phosphate mining as a road material. He would also pursue a reversal of a law adopted this year that loosened restrictions on working hours and conditions for teenagers.

Florida voters will consider two proposed constitutional amendments that could establish the right to an abortion and legalize adult use of marijuana without a medical card. The Legislature has the authority to implement all amendments that pass.

Hernandez said he favors a minimum age of 25 for recreational marijuana. He said the Legislature should place no limitations on the language of the abortion measure if it passes.

As of Thursday, Hernandez had reported just over $8,000 in campaign contributions. Donors include the Polk County Democratic Party, former Polk County Democratic Party chair Kathie Sutherland and Plaza Mexico restaurant.

Josie Tomkow

Tomkow first joined the Florida House in 2018 at age 22, while still a student at the University of Florida. Tomkow won a special election to complete the term of Neil Combee, who left for a federal appointment. She easily won her next two general election races.

In 2022, Tomkow routed Bill Olson in the Republican primary and faced no opponent in the general election to capture a third term.

Tomkow, a cattle rancher, ranked No. 19 this year on Florida Politics’ annual list of Tampa Bay’s most powerful politicians. Tomkow is married to Thomas Piccolo, co-founder of Strategic Image Management, a Tampa consulting firm that has assisted the campaigns of many Republican politicians.

Tomkow did not respond to an interview request left with her office or to a written questionnaire sent to Florida House candidates. She has not spoken to a Ledger reporter since 2020, except once when approached at a candidate gathering in 2022.

In this year’s session, Tomkow served as chair of the PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee. She also served on the Appropriations Committee, Infrastructure Strategies Committee and Education Quality Subcommittee.

Tomkow sponsored three bills in the 2024 session. The Legislature passed companion measures to two of her bills, one providing more funding for school voucher programs and another covering rules for charter schools.

In her role as chair of the PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee, Tomkow helped ensure that the funding devoted to exceptional student education increased for the first time in over a decade, Florida Politics reported.

Tomkow has consistently voted with the Republican majority in the House on major legislation, such as the 15-week and then six-week abortion bans, a bill adding funding to the My Florida Safe Home Program and another banning local governments from adopting heat protections for workers.

On her campaign website, Tomkow describes herself as a third-generation Floridian and seventh-generation rancher.

Tomkow has endorsements from the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Florida Associated Builders and Contractors, among others.

As of Thursday, Tomkow had reported more than $111,000 in campaign contributions, much of it from corporate and political committees. Contributors included HCA, a hospital chain; NextEra Energy; Merck, Sharp and Dohme, a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company; and Polk County FarmPAC.

A political committee affiliated with Tomkow, Florida Farmers and Ranchers United, has reported more than $1.7 million in contributions since its formation in 2018. Major contributors include the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Publix, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Elevance Health of Ohio and Harrell’s LLC, a Lakeland fertilizer company.

