Early voting for the Nov. 5 General Election begins in Polk County on Monday and continues through Nov. 3, according to a news release from the Supervisor of Elections Office. It will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily at 10 locations around the county.

Any eligible Polk County voter may cast a ballot at any early voting location.

Early voting locations

Bartow: Polk Street Community Center, 1255 Polk St.

Davenport: Polk County Sheriffs Northeast District Office, 1100 Dunson Road

Haines City: Haines City Library, 111 N. 6th St.

Lake Alfred: Northeast Polk Government Center, 200 Government Center Blvd.

Lake Wales: Lake Wales Family Recreation Center, 1001 Burns Ave.

Lakeland: Polk County Government Center, 930 E. Parker St.

Lakeland: Simpson Park Community Center, 1725 MLK Jr. Ave.

Mulberry: Mulberry Civic Center, 901 N.E. 5th St.

Poinciana: Poinciana Community Fitness Center, 397 Marigold Ave.

Winter Haven: Nora Mayo Hall, 500 3rd St. N.W.

Voting by mail

Voters have until Oct. 24 to request mail ballots. Those ballots must be received (not postmarked) by the Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Return postage is paid for mail ballots. However, voters who prefer to return their voted mail ballots in person can drop them off at any of the early voting sites during the days and hours they operate. Or they can be dropped off at Election Headquarters in Bartow (250 S. Broadway Ave.) or the Election Operations Center in Winter Haven (70 Florida Citrus Blvd.) on weekdays, 8am to 5pm.

For more information, please visit https://www.polkelections.gov or call the Elections Office at 863-534-5888.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Early voting starts Monday in Polk County for the Nov. 5 general election