Former Lake Wales City Commissioner Dick Howell to be honored as Pioneer of Year

Richard "Dick" Dane Howell has been named Lake Wales Pioneer of the Year for 2024. Howell, 73, will receive his award Saturday at 10 a.m. at the 48th annual Pioneer Days Festival, the Lake Wales History Museum said in a news release.

Howell’s paternal grandparents settled in Babson Park in 1921, and he was born at Lake Wales Hospital, the release said. After graduating from Lake Wales Senior High School in 1965, he embarked on a career that spanned military service, education, business leadership and significant community involvement.

Howell worked as a draftsman for the Florida Department of Transportation and as a company clerk in the U.S. Army while stationed in West Germany. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in physical education from Michigan State University.

He served as vice president and chief financial officer of Human Kinetics Publishers in Illinois, and later become owner and president of Ridge Glass and Mirror Inc. in Lake Wales.

Howell served as a city commissioner for Lake Wales from 1995 to 1999. He was president of the Highlander Boosters for Lake Wales High School from 1994 to 1999 and was public address announcer for Lake Wales football, basketball and baseball teams from the 1990s through 2017. He held the same role for Webber International University's football team from 2002 to 2010.

