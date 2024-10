Scenic Highway between Stuart Avenue and East Orange Avenue in Lake Wales will be closed for approximately 90 days beginning Tuesday.

Crews will be reconstructing and resurfacing the intersection of Park Avenue and Scenic Highway, the city said in a news release. Road improvements include adding accessible sidewalks and curbs, high-visibility crosswalks, stormwater drainage and gateway features.

Construction activities and the availability of material depend on the weather, the release said.

North Lakeland: Section of Campbell Road will stay closed for two weeks for repairs

Detours will be in place, routing traffic through the downtown historic district. Motorists will be directed to exit Scenic Highway on either Central Avenue or East Orange Avenue connecting via Wetmore Street. Signs will direct motorists through the detours.

Freight trucks are encouraged to detour off Scenic Highway at Mountain Lake Cutoff Road or Hunt Brothers Road via U.S. 27. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the construction detours and surrounding streets.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Section of Scenic Highway in Lake Wales to close for 90-day resurfacing project