Winter Haven Police Department names Vance Monroe as its new chief

Winter Haven officials have selected Vance Monroe to step up as the city's new chief of police.

Monroe will have an Oath of Office Ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday in Nora Mayo Hall, 500 Third St. N.W. The community is invited to join in the celebration and show support for the new chief.

"Known for his unwavering commitment to public safety and a career marked by excellence, Monroe brings a wealth of experience to the Winter Haven Police Department," read the city's statement. "The City is excited to begin this new chapter under his guidance, confident in his ability to lead the department with integrity and purpose.

Monroe joined the Winter Haven Police Department prior to the retirement of David Brannan to help ease the transition. News reports indicate Monroe has been serving as a deputy chief for the department since at least March.

The new chief of police is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served nearly a decade in the armed forces, rising to the position of staff sergeant. He transitioned from military service into law enforcement.

Monroe has more than 26 years of law enforcement experience, most recently serving as a major and division commander with Polk County Sheriff's Office. He led municipal policing services, played a pivotal role in school safety and other critical public safety initiatives.

"Known for his proactive approach and commitment to community-oriented policing, Monroe earned respect throughout the law enforcement community as a leader who prioritizes the safety and well-being of the residents he services," reads the city's statement.

Monroe has a master's degree in Business Administration and a bachelor's in organizational management from Warner University. He has graduated from several advanced training programs, including the Southern Police Institute and Senior Management Institute of Public Safety.

