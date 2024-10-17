Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Ledger

    Winter Haven Police Department names Vance Monroe as its new chief

    By Sara-Megan Walsh, Lakeland Ledger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLqrE_0wAKyQ7V00

    Winter Haven officials have selected Vance Monroe to step up as the city's new chief of police.

    Monroe will have an Oath of Office Ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday in Nora Mayo Hall, 500 Third St. N.W. The community is invited to join in the celebration and show support for the new chief.

    "Known for his unwavering commitment to public safety and a career marked by excellence, Monroe brings a wealth of experience to the Winter Haven Police Department," read the city's statement. "The City is excited to begin this new chapter under his guidance, confident in his ability to lead the department with integrity and purpose.

    Monroe joined the Winter Haven Police Department prior to the retirement of David Brannan to help ease the transition. News reports indicate Monroe has been serving as a deputy chief for the department since at least March.

    Havendale Boulevard: This new Polk County Publix store will be 10,000 square feet bigger than one a half mile away

    The new chief of police is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served nearly a decade in the armed forces, rising to the position of staff sergeant. He transitioned from military service into law enforcement.

    Monroe has more than 26 years of law enforcement experience, most recently serving as a major and division commander with Polk County Sheriff's Office. He led municipal policing services, played a pivotal role in school safety and other critical public safety initiatives.

    Search for a police chief: Bartow narrows its candidates to four

    "Known for his proactive approach and commitment to community-oriented policing, Monroe earned respect throughout the law enforcement community as a leader who prioritizes the safety and well-being of the residents he services," reads the city's statement.

    Monroe has a master's degree in Business Administration and a bachelor's in organizational management from Warner University. He has graduated from several advanced training programs, including the Southern Police Institute and Senior Management Institute of Public Safety.

    This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Winter Haven Police Department names Vance Monroe as its new chief

    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Bond
    1d ago
    The minute he doesn't bend a knee to DaSatan, they will flood the press with he is incomplete or too many complaints. Too many complaints which means he is not showing favoritism to the white cops. When these black police chiefs or fire chiefs give promotion based on merit, the boys with privilege will get him fired.
    Dwaine Jones
    2d ago
    congratulations
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Viral Sailor 'Lieutenant Dan' Arrested in Florida Over Issue With Sailboat
    TMZ23 hours ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy