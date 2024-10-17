'Slow-motion flooding' plagues residents of Seward Lake area nearly a week after Milton

LAKELAND — Tracy Boyette needed a tall pair of waders to trudge through her front yard without getting her feet wet.

Stepping over a pile of bags of potting soil, arranged as a makeshift barrier protecting the front door, Boyette still required the waders as she entered her home on Oakmont Lane. Tea-colored water covered the floor in every room of the house to a depth of about four inches.

“Just walking in here just kills me,” Boyette said as she sloshed through her flooded living room. “Every time I walk in here, it’s like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t be here.’ It’s like something on TV.”

While flooding has been widespread in Polk County following Hurricane Milton, in most places the inundation peaked soon after the storm on Oct. 10 and has gradually subsided since then.

For Boyette and neighbors living near Seward Lake in unincorporated southeast Lakeland, the hurricane brought what one described as “slow-motion flooding.”

Water levels continued to increase until Wednesday, residents said. Standing water covered Oakmont Lane, about 1,500 feet north of County Road 540A, making it impossible for some residents to drive out unless they had high-clearance trucks.

As of Wednesday morning, the worst of the flooding had struck the home that Boyette and her husband, Danny, have owned for 17 years. A neighbor across the street, Jarrod Smith, also reported that he had water in his house.

Oakmont Lane runs along the east edge of a pasture that is usually dry — as indicated by a Google Maps satellite image. On Wednesday, the pasture was a lake whose shoreline encroached into the front yards of several homes.

Smith, who owns six acres behind his house, pointed to a 25-foot tall barn near the back of his property, where only the top two feet of the gable were visible above the water.

Bruce and Jill Davis, who have lived on Oakmont Lane for 28 years, said they had never experienced such flooding before.

Is development a factor?

Seward Lake is a small, fluctuating water body just north of CR 540A. At times, water flows north into the bowl of Smith’s pasture, creating a connected large pond. The topography creates a “closed basin,” the residents said, a terminus for a water flow from south to north.

Residents gathered Wednesday morning all asserted that the flooding has worsened in recent years, and they largely blame Polk County’s approval of nearby developments, which they say have altered the area’s hydrology . A large subdivision, Highlands Grace, lies just to the west, across Smith’s pasture from Oakmont Lane.

The neighborhood, built on a former citrus grove in the late 2010s, occupies higher ground. On Wednesday, the houses of Highlands Grace faced no risk of flooding, standing well above the western edge of the temporary lake.

Smith said that developments to the south have narrowed the natural flow of groundwater across CR 540A. Water passes through a pair of culverts under the road on its way north to Seward Lake.

“They're cutting off the surface area for the water to evaporate and drain and percolate into the ground by the development,” Smith said. “So therefore, they're saying there's nothing you can do about it. Well, there's maybe nothing you can do about it, but there's something you can do about making it worse. Don't make it worse.”

Oakmont Lane lies in what the Federal Emergency Management Agency has designated a Flood Zone AE, or high-risk flood zone, Smith said. That designation means the area has a projected 1% risk of flooding annually and a 26% risk of flooding over the course of a 30-year mortgage.

The residents who spoke to The Ledger said they had flood insurance .

The water continued to spread out from the pasture’s bowl in the days after Hurricane Milton, residents said. Heather Sawtelle, who lives at the end of Oakmont Lane, pointed out household items she had placed in her yard to mark the water’s edge, showing that it had advanced a few inches since Tuesday.

The tops of some mailboxes remained just above the water’s surface. A pirate ship play area used by Sawtelle’s grandchildren had drifted a few houses down, partly submerged.

Boyette waded into the street with a yardstick and measured the depth at 19 inches.

Sawtelle warned about an 8-foot alligator she has seen in the water near her house. Employees from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came to catch and remove the alligator on Tuesday, but it escaped them, she said.

County considers relief plan

Eric and Wanda Hedrick built a house on Oakmont Lane in 1999. Standing in a neighbor’s front yard, Wanda Hedrick, held a phone as her husband, Eric, spoke. He questioned whether Polk County conducted adequate hydrology studies before approving Highlands Trace and other nearby subdivisions.

The developers converted hundreds of acres of citrus groves and permeable ground, which could absorb rainwater, and covered much of it with concrete and asphalt, Eric Hedrick said.

“I mean, did they actually look at what that's going to do to all the people downstream from all this?” he asked.

Wanda said she plans to press the issue with Polk County commissioners and other authorities.

“This is not right,” she said. “If it costs billions to get this water out of here, they need to do it, because then it wouldn't cause problems,” she said.

In response to a query from The Ledger, Jay Jarvis, Polk County’s director of roads and drainage, said that all developments are required to meet the rules and regulations of any relevant government agencies to gain approval.

“This location experienced this same type of flooding back in the 1990s and 2000s,” Jarvis said by email. “At that time, the County bought several flooded homes along Oakmont Lane through a FEMA program.”

A pumping station for Seward Lake has been on Polk County’s list of unfunded projects since those flooding episodes, Jarvis said. The project was never given a priority when funding was available because so much time had passed and because the flooded homes had been bought and demolished, unless a property owner chose not to allow the county to purchase it through the FEMA program, Jarvis said.

“Currently the County is evaluating a temporary pumping operation,” Jarvis wrote. “County staff is still determining the feasibility of the pumping operation and the potential impacts to those in the area where the County would propose to pump these flood waters.”

Residents said they had received visits from Paul Womble, Polk County’s emergency management director, and Detective Rebecca Elliott of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office environmental division.

“It's not unknown to the county,” Bruce Davis said. “I mean, it's been recognized, and I want to say people in emergency management, they've been very good, very helpful, very nice, but they've all said the same thing, ‘We've done everything we can. There's nothing we can really do.’”

Anticipating slow recovery

The water had blocked the Hedricks from driving out on Oakmont Lane. Wanda expressed gratitude to a neighbor, who allowed them to drive through his property after removing a section of fence in their back yard.

Sawtelle said the water had been creeping toward her home. She and her husband were gradually packing up items in case they need to evacuate.

“This is going to be a long journey for us,” Sawtelle said. “I think it (the water) is going to be here for over a year.”

Bruce and Jill Davis said that their septic system is inundated , which prevents them from using their toilets or even taking showers.

Boyette, wearing brown waders with straps that fit over her shoulders, volunteered to serve as tour guide for a reporter, towing a kayak as she walked along the flooded street. Water obscured a tennis court in Smith’s backyard.

The kayak allowed a reporter to float into her backyard, where water rose about half the height of a shed and partly covered a small greenhouse.

In the Davis’ backyard, a 10-foot-high bird feeder barely remained above the water’s surface.

'Gone, gone, gone ...'

Inside Boyette’s house, a welcome mat reading “Home Grown Love” floated in the kitchen. Some furniture and other possessions had been stacked upon couches and beds, but many items were saturated and ruined.

“We had no warning to take anything out; that’s the problem,” Boyette said. “We put up as much as we could.”

Boyette has long been known for extravagant Yuletide decorations, and she said the house contained 36 Christmas trees. A silver, artificial tree stood near the front door, surrounded by water.

As she sloshed from room to room, Boyette seemed to absorb the shock of the water inundation anew.

“Gone, gone, gone, gone, gone, gone,” she said, examining items in her husband’s work room. “Oh, he’s going to be so sick when he sees this.”

The sodden floor gave way in some spots as Boyette walked upon it.

As of Wednesday, Danny and Tracy Boyette were taking shelter in the house of neighbors who have been traveling. But Tracy said they needed to find a place to reside by Friday.

Her daughter, Tasha Faiella of Lutz, arrived Wednesday morning and asked how she might help. Tracy Boyette said another neighbor had offered to let them park a recreational vehicle on his property.

Boyette said that Florida Rep. Jennifer Canady came out to Oakmont Lane on Saturday and surveyed the flooding at her house. She expressed frustration that she had not heard from anyone with FEMA.

On Imperial Lane, which continues past Oakmont Lane to the edge of the flooded pasture, a 32-foot Grand Design Imagine recreational vehicle sat partly submerged in the newly formed lake.

Conrad Imperial lives on eight acres at the end of Imperial Lane, within sight of CR 540A to the south. The lower section of his property holds water about eight months of the year, he said, typically ending about 300 feet from the front of his house.

On Wednesday, the water had advanced within less than 100 feet of his front door. Sandbags were stacked on the front porch, and Imperial had a pump running to remove water from around his flooded septic tank.

A secondary driveway extending to CR 540A had disappeared under the water.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on X @garywhite13.

