    Milton ravaged beekeepers across Florida. There's a donation event Saturday to help them recover

    By Paul Nutcher, Lakeland Ledger,

    2 days ago

    An emergency donation event for bees will take place at noon Saturday at Mann Lake in Winter Haven to help Florida beekeepers, part of an effort to save billions of bees in the Southeast impacted by recent hurricanes.

    A group of non-profit and private organizations will oversee the delivery of three tanker trucks of syrup (13,000 gallons) and nearly 40,000 pounds of bee pollen substitute, according to a news release from Greater Good Charities .

    A similar event was organized following Hurricane Ian, which also knocked over hives and destroyed bee habitats along its path — to an even greater extent in Florida compared to Milton.

    More: Hurricane Ian wrecked bee colonies Thousands of bees in Hurricane Ian's path wiped out, relief effort seeks to feed survivors

    The donation in Winter Haven will help hundreds of beekeepers impacted from the recent hurricanes in the Southeast from North Central Florida to the Treasure Coast, including the tornado path of Milton.

    The emergency donation event in Winter Haven is part of a larger mission to help feed billions of bees in the Southeast United States that were impacted by the storms. The bees in the path of Helene and Milton are at risk of starving to death, which could create an ecological disaster.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RM4oh_0wAJviaz00

    The Polk County site will be at Mann Lake, 301 Bert Schulz Blvd., Winter Haven. Greater Good gave the following schedule for the event:

    • Noon Saturday: Beekeepers line up for distribution in their vehicles
    • 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Syrup and bee pollen distribution begins

    "Hurricane Helene has wiped out plant forage and destroyed or damaged hives for beekeepers in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and surrounding states, threatening the starvation of billions of bees used to pollinate food crops across the country," Greater Good said.

    "Early estimates are that tens of thousands of hives have been destroyed or damaged in the Southeast," the group said.  "These colonies will require large volumes of sugar syrup and pollen replacement to survive."

    One out of every three bites of food in the United States depends on honeybees and other pollinators, Greater Good said.

    More: Citrus crop devastated USDA releases dismal forecast of Florida citrus crop. And it doesn't factor in Hurricane Milton

    The Winter Haven event was organized by Greater Good Charities , Mann Lake, Cargill and the Florida Beekeepers Association. Mann Lake Bee & Ag Supply has a form beekeepers can fill out at https://www.mannlakeltd.com/hurricane-relief/

    A second distribution event will be held in Homerville, Georgia, with additional events in the Carolinas to follow.

    This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Milton ravaged beekeepers across Florida. There's a donation event Saturday to help them recover

