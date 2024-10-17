Open in App
    What kind of damage did Polk County incur from Hurricane Milton? Here's the initial assessment

    By Paul Nutcher, Lakeland Ledger,

    2 days ago

    At the peak of Milton-related electric power outages in Polk County, more than six in 10 residents were in the dark.

    On Monday in an initial assessment of Hurricane Milton’s impact, Paul Womble, director of Polk County’s Emergency Management, told county commissioners a deluge of about 16 inches may have flooded one portion of the county.

    The highest wind gust in Polk was recorded in Mulberry at 103 mph. A 94-mph gust was recorded in Bartow.

    “It’s been a whirlwind week,” Womble said.

    Private property damaged during Milton

    At the County Commission meeting Tuesday, Benjamin Dunn, director of the Office of Planning and Development, gave totals of 22,000 properties assessed for damage , mostly in the western portion of the county.

    Seventy percent of the damage was in the northwestern quadrant of Polk County, he said. Of the properties assessed for damage, 38 were destroyed and 422 suffered major damage, 1,300 had minor damage and in all, 5,300 properties were affected by the Milton.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msH40_0wAJuDSn00

    He said trees falling through roofs and flooding did the most property damage.

    County Manager Bill Beasley called the damage widespread but not significant. He said it was highly concentrated in the western portion of Polk County.

    'Nobody in the utility system lost service'

    At the agenda review Monday, Beasley also gave a snapshot of its utility system, and any buildings damaged during the storm to the commissioners.

    Need help with an insurance claim? After Hurricane Milton, Insurance village opens in Lakeland

    The county has about 400 lift stations throughout its sewer system. Beasley said just 20 lift stations lost power and were on backup power generators. Any generator with backup worked. The county also has portable generators to keep them running.

    “Nobody in our utility system lost service through this whole event,” he said.

    The county's own buildings

    The county has about 1,500 buildings, and 86 suffered some form of damage, from minor loss of siding and roofing to significant damage to siding and roofs. He said the initial estimate is about $750,000 to repair the damages.

    None of the main buildings were flooded other than potentially a shed, Beasley said. Some roads that are still closed may need some repairs.

    “Overall, I think Irma hit us harder,” he said.

    Debris removal

    He said the county picked up 1.2 million cubic yards of debris following Hurricane Irma and anticipates 700,000 cubic yards of debris from Hurricane Milton.

    Commissioner George Lindsey recalled the debris removal for Irma cost $42 million. Because of rising costs, he asked Beasley whether the same amount would be needed for Milton.

    Beasley said, so far, the county intended to use $20 million from reserve funds to get debris removal started. The county will be applying for reimbursement for the cleanup.

    Deaths in Polk County

    In terms of Milton related fatalities, Womble said at least two deaths were confirmed in Polk County, but that number could double.

    This article originally appeared on The Ledger: What kind of damage did Polk County incur from Hurricane Milton? Here's the initial assessment

