    Polk County deputies take mother in labor to hospital during worst of Hurricane Milton

    By Paul Nutcher, Lakeland Ledger,

    2 days ago

    As Hurricane Milton barreled across Polk County , a baby girl was born whose birth nearly didn’t happen at the hospital.

    The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Thursday at 3:07 a.m., near the peak of Hurricane Milton, regarding a young pregnant woman going into labor, the agency said via Facebook.

    “Because of the high winds, ambulances were unable to transport people,” the post said. “But the Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the residence and met Zenia (Gil) and Javier (Casanova), the expecting parents.”

    Electricity in Polk: Duke Energy says all Polk customers will be restored Sunday. TECO says Tuesday

    Deputy Karina Calderin assisted Gil and Casanova into her patrol car and they made their way to the Lakeland Regional Hospital, which was about five miles from the residence. Deputies Ethyn Jones and Josh Goolsby drove one of their relatives to the hospital.

    The deputies returned to the hospital later in the day to check up on the family. They learned that Gil had given birth to a baby girl named Jade with no complications about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

    This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk County deputies take mother in labor to hospital during worst of Hurricane Milton

