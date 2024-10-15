Open in App
    Locals take advantage of Florida National Guard food distribution sites in Polk

    By Gary White, Lakeland Ledger,

    2 days ago

    MULBERRY — Bree Williams zipped through a food and beverage pickup line Monday morning without having to pull out her wallet.

    Williams, driving her copper Kia Soul, joined a steady flow of local residents accepting free meals and water at a distribution site at the Mulberry Civic Center staffed by members of the Florida National Guard. Williams, 28, said she learned about the emergency site from a friend and first visited on Sunday.

    She said she had shared the free food with four other families.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUKJ6_0w7I5gB100

    “I think it’s really great,” she said. “Obviously, I think they should make sure they have food for themselves first, but other than that they’re doing a great job out here. We’re really grateful. The families I’ve been able to help were really grateful.”

    The distribution center was one of four the Florida National Guard established in Polk County, coordinating with local officials. The others were in Frostproof and North Lakeland.

    The Frostproof and Gator Creek Reserve sites concluded operations Monday, Polk County said in a news release. The Mulberry site, at 901 N.E. Fifth St., will operate Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies run out.

    A distribution site at Walker Road Park (1035 Walker Road) in North Lakeland will remain open until the need for services subsides, the county said.

    About 30 members of the Florida National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery Regiment staffed the Mulberry site, Cpt. Scott Vantine said. They represented the Bravo Battery, based out of Winter Haven.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGehc_0w7I5gB100

    The guardsmen were called up for duty on Oct. 6, three days before Hurricane Milton’s expected arrival, said Vantine, a Fort Myers resident. They set up the Mulberry distribution center on Saturday, he said.

    “We’ve been averaging about 600 cars a day,” Vantine said.

    'We're working incredibly quickly': Lakeland Electric is down to 4,500 customers without power

    Drivers receive boxes containing ready-to-eat meals that heat when water is added, along with containers of water. The meal options include chicken and vegetables and spaghetti, Williams said.

    “It’s like you have a homecooked meal,” she said. “It’s actually pretty great.”

    Williams said her family of four was “still kind of roughing it” after losing power the night the hurricane arrived. Their power returned and then went out again before returning Monday.

    “Everything in my fridge and freezer’s gone,” she said. “Luckily, we had some canned goods, but not a lot. I had just went shopping beforehand, too. I spent about a good $400 on food, and it’s all gone.”

    Fuel shortage: DeSantis: Florida sets up fuel sites in Plant City, Bradenton and St. Pete. More to come

    Power outages stretch on

    In Bradley Junction, a small, unincorporated community several miles south of Mulberry, the sound of running generators testified to the lack of electrical power.

    Michael Baggett worked in his yard on Dixon Street, near his own generator. He lamented that the unit was putting out smoke, the result of a drop that “messed up a ring” in the machine.

    The community receives electricity from Tampa Electric. Baggett said TECO first projected that power would be restored to Bradley Junction by Tuesday but then pushed back the estimate to Thursday.

    Following Hurricane Irma in 2017, some Bradley Junction residents complained that they seemed among the last to have power restored. But Baggett, a lifelong resident of the community, seemed more concerned about the lack of gasoline at area stations.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vB23x_0w7I5gB100

    “We didn’t get major damage,” he said. “If somebody else got major damage, they’ve got to get to them first.”

    Baggett said that his brother-in-law was temporarily lodging with him, joining a household that included his wife, daughter, step-son and two grandchildren.

    Though people in Bradley Junction are accustomed to delays in having their power restored after hurricanes, Baggett sensed a certain fatigue setting in.

    “Everybody is coming to an end, getting frustrated, especially when you couldn’t get gas,” he said.

    Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on X @garywhite13.

    This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Locals take advantage of Florida National Guard food distribution sites in Polk

    Angela Sparks Thornton
    1d ago
    have not seen any.
    Sassy Sarah Is Colorado Dreamin
    1d ago
    Thank you
