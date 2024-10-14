Meet Blueberry, an affectionate cuddlebug who's always on the alert

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org . To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org .

Blueberry

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) - Black/Tan

Gender: Female

Weight: 47 pounds

Age: 4 years

Orphaned Since: Sept. 26

Adoption Fee: $150

Blueberry is an irresistibly cute and sweet pup who's always alert and ready to brighten your day. With her lively personality and affectionate nature, she’s the perfect companion for someone looking for a loyal, loving friend. Whether she’s keeping a watchful eye on her surroundings or cozying up for snuggles, Blueberry will quickly steal your heart. If you’re looking for a furry friend who’s as adorable as she is attentive, Blueberry is ready to bring joy and companionship into your life.

Mitzu

Breed: Terrier, Wirehaired - White

Gender: Male

Weight: 10 ½ pounds

Age: 6 years

Orphaned Since: Aug. 10

Adoption Fee: $250

Mitzu is a sweet, shy pup with a heart full of love, just waiting for the right person to unlock it. This adorable cuddlebug may be a little reserved at first, but with patience and care, you’ll discover a loyal companion who adores snuggling and being by your side. He’s great on a leash, possibly house-trained and needs a committed female pet parent willing to visit him at least three times before taking him home so he can build trust and feel comfortable. Mitzu is well worth the wait and ready to fill your life with cuddles, loyalty and love.

Fishstick

Breed: Domestic Shorthair - Black

Gender: Male

Weight: 3 pounds

Age: 3 months

Orphaned Since: Aug. 7

Adoption Fee: $150

Fishstick is a high-energy ball of fun who’s always ready to play and love with all his heart. This rambunctious boy loves nothing more than playing with his fellow kitties and chasing his favorite toys. If you have a playful, high-energy cat at home, Fishstick is the perfect companion to keep them entertained and happy. With his lively spirit and affectionate nature, Fishstick will quickly become your kitty’s best friend—and yours too. If you’re looking for a fun-loving, energetic addition to your family, Fishstick is the one. Visit Fishstick at the Orlando Cat Cafe: https://www.orlandocatcafe.com/ .

Pickles

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Black/White

Gender: Male

Weight: 10 pounds

Age: 5 years

Orphaned Since: March 7

Adoption Fee: $50

Meet Pickles, a gentle and mellow gentleman who’s ready to find his forever home. Despite a tough start in life, Pickles has blossomed into an affectionate and playful cat who enjoys the company of other cats, especially his sweet girlfriend, Cavatappi. These two are a perfect pair, offering love and companionship to each other and to anyone lucky enough to adopt them. Pickles may be shy at first, but with patience and care, he’ll warm your heart with his affection. Pickles is ready to be cherished and welcomed into a loving home.

