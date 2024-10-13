Hole forms in North Lakeland road at site of lift station, a source of frequent complaints

LAKELAND — “Road closed” signs abound in Polk County following Hurricane Milton , usually because of water covering lanes.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office closed a section of Campbell Road in North Lakeland on Saturday, not in response to flooding but because part of the street had vanished into a hole. The small chasm appeared to be yet another consequence of the hurricane, opening up near a lift station.

Workers from Killebrew Inc., a county contractor, operated three industrial pumps Saturday morning connected to large hoses running into sewer pipes and a manhole. The pumps were moving sewage to another lift station to prevent backflow into nearby houses, a worker said.

The contractors brought in three pieces of heavy equipment, including an excavator and a loader. The square hole jutted into the eastbound lane of the two-lane road in the Kathleen area.

A man living in a house on Jordan Heights Lane, a short distance from Campbell Road, fumed Saturday morning as he surveyed the scene. The man, who declined to give his name, said that the lift station has caused persistent problems for him and other residents of the Indian Bluffs neighborhood.

The man pointed to shreds of toilet paper in his yard and the one next door.

“Everyone over there needs firing,” the man said, referring to county officials.

The lift station creates a constant stench, the man said. Pointing to a house across the street, he said that sewage regularly backs up into the home’s bathroom.

“That one always gets it,” he said. “Everybody who moves in, they move out.”

Jessica Rivera-Gutierrez has lived since 1991 at a house on Campbell Road adjacent to the lift station, having bought the home from her parents.

Electricity: Duke Energy says all Polk customers will be restored Sunday. TECO says Tuesday

“It happens after every storm, there’s some issues with it,” she said. “Probably, I would say, two or more times a year, there’s issues with it as well, for other things that go on. I don’t know if it’s because the electricity goes out and once the electricity comes back up, it starts to pump at such a severe rate that it just kind of explodes itself, but it happens a lot.”

She pointed to a discolored area of her front yard.

“All this black that came out, that was all smelly water yesterday (Friday) and the day before,” she said.

Residents communicating in an online group describe the chasm as a sinkhole, but Rivera-Gutierrez said a worker told her husband that the hole formed from pressure coming out of sewer pipes.

Polk County sends crews out periodically to repair the lift station, but the problems persist, Rivera-Gutierrez said. Some residents used to complain regularly to the county but eventually either gave up or moved away, she said.

“The smell is always horrible,” she said. “I’m sure they’ve received probably thousands upon thousands of phone calls since that thing’s been there.”

More: Floodwaters invade homes, cover roads in Northwest Polk

She added: “We’ve gotten to the point we’re, I guess you could say, almost nose-blind to it. Yesterday, we smelled it more than normal.”

Another nearby lift station seems to function well, Rivera-Gutierrez said.

“I don’t know what the real issue is, if it’s not being fixed fully, if they’re just doing minor repairs and it keeps cracking and cracking,” she said.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on X @garywhite13.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Hole forms in North Lakeland road at site of lift station, a source of frequent complaints