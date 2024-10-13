The Ledger
Hole forms in North Lakeland road at site of lift station, a source of frequent complaints
By Gary White, Lakeland Ledger,2 days ago
Comments / 3
Add a Comment
David Adams
1d ago
Big Red
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida sheriff announces criminals banned from evacuation shelters, tells them to go directly to jail
Fox News3 days ago
The Hill4 days ago
Mississippi News Group6 days ago
Lieutenant Dan Is Now Being Exposed As A Fraud Who Uses Four Different Names And Has Conned People Out Of Their Money With A Sneaky GoFundMe
Total Pro Sports5 days ago
Drunk mom complained ‘her chance at a nursing career was over’ after she abandoned severely injured 9-year-old son in crash: Cops
Law & Crime2 days ago
Jacksonville Today19 days ago
iSkyCreations - News & Media3 days ago
Mississippi News Group3 days ago
The HD Post21 days ago
iSkyCreations - News & Media2 days ago
WyoFile14 days ago
Edmond Thorne2 days ago
Dianna Carney12 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile15 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
The HD Post12 days ago
The New Republic5 days ago
David Heitz28 days ago
M Henderson7 days ago
The Current GA3 days ago
The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
The Current GA25 days ago
Tampa Bay Rays may be moved next season with staggering $39 million expected to fix roof torn off in Hurricane Milton
The US Sun1 day ago
TheDailyBeast1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.