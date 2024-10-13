Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Ledger

    'Water ain't going nowhere': Flooding prevents some in Kathleen neighborhood from driving out

    By Gary White, Lakeland Ledger,

    2 days ago

    LAKELAND — Israel Hernandez was feeling stranded Saturday morning.

    Hernandez stood near a bright yellow sign at the entrance to the Willow Ridge subdivision that warned, “ROAD UNDER WATER.”

    That water, which Hernandez estimated to be two feet deep in some places, prevented him from driving out of the neighborhood, which has only one entrance and exit from Kathleen Road .

    More than 48 hours after Hurricane Milton’s churn through Polk County, the water showed no signs of receding Saturday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBTHr_0w54w3eC00

    “They have to pump that (retention) pond or something because the water ain’t going nowhere,” Hernandez said. “It’s three days, and they haven’t gone.”

    Some drivers with trucks were able to pass through the temporary pond that covered the entrance road. But Hernandez could only reach Kathleen Road by wading through the water.

    Finding gas: Florida sets up fuel sites in Plant City, Bradenton and St. Pete. More to come

    The flooding intruded into at least one of his neighbor’s houses, Hernandez said.

    “They had to come and get the lady out of the house because the water was inside the house,” he said. “She couldn’t get her car out.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mB0HP_0w54w3eC00

    Hernandez said that apparently relatives rescued the woman, carrying her out in a red pickup truck.

    A tow truck driver had come into the neighborhood and was offering to remove vehicles for $50 each, Hernandez said. He planned to check with a friend who owned a truck.

    'Never seen it like this': Floodwaters invade homes, cover roads in Northwest Polk

    “I’ve got two daughters,” he said. “They need to get their cars out. They live in Poinciana. They stayed with us during the storm, but now they want to go back home, but they can’t get their cars out.”

    Aside from the inconvenience of the aquatic barrier, Hernandez said he had health concerns.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAqFe_0w54w3eC00

    “This is crazy,” he said. “They have to do something about this. This water is going to start getting bad. People are going to start getting sick.”

    Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on X @garywhite13.

    This article originally appeared on The Ledger: 'Water ain't going nowhere': Flooding prevents some in Kathleen neighborhood from driving out

    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    randy love
    1d ago
    yeah ,I went to rage my lawn and I took my lawn chair out there when I sat in it the legs went all the way down to the dirty ground .was just thinking about the new development over there in Kathleen where they got a home and a truck fell into a big sink hole .when they put homes in them they better put something more stable on the ground so sink holes can't develop.when I see this much water I think someone didn't plan for drainage systems I can make a lake around the homes but u need to have it drain back into the lake .they need to stop shoving all kinds of homes into a small area and start measuring u don't want a house where I can see my neighbor peeing in his own toilet
    Cassandra Richards
    2d ago
    Stop voting for who you know and start putting people in office for what they know. It shouldn't have anything to do with politics, the color of your skin, your nationality, nor because they seem like a good person, but what they know, because everybody should know if you keep building, there's nowhere for the water to go and soon sinkholes will be everywhere after strong thunderstorms and hurricanes.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Here’s how to qualify for FEMA aid — including the $750 payment
    The Hill4 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    This Little Shih Tzu With Special Needs Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    This No-Frills Barbecue Joint In Florida Has A Chopped Pork Sandwich That’s To Die For
    familydestinationsguide.com1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    FHP: Fatal Crash in Polk County Claims Life of Haines City Woman
    iSkyCreations - News & Media3 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Florida sheriff issues warning for authorities enforcing homeless crackdown
    Fox News6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    The Unseen Terror of Paper Straws: A Florida Nightmare Unleashed
    iSkyCreations - News & Media2 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Watch: Ron DeSantis Blows a Fuse Upon Hearing Hurricane Damage Costs
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Milton leaves a Florida mobile home park in ruins, amid mold and decay
    NBC News3 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard13 hours ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy