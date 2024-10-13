'Water ain't going nowhere': Flooding prevents some in Kathleen neighborhood from driving out

LAKELAND — Israel Hernandez was feeling stranded Saturday morning.

Hernandez stood near a bright yellow sign at the entrance to the Willow Ridge subdivision that warned, “ROAD UNDER WATER.”

That water, which Hernandez estimated to be two feet deep in some places, prevented him from driving out of the neighborhood, which has only one entrance and exit from Kathleen Road .

More than 48 hours after Hurricane Milton’s churn through Polk County, the water showed no signs of receding Saturday.

“They have to pump that (retention) pond or something because the water ain’t going nowhere,” Hernandez said. “It’s three days, and they haven’t gone.”

Some drivers with trucks were able to pass through the temporary pond that covered the entrance road. But Hernandez could only reach Kathleen Road by wading through the water.

The flooding intruded into at least one of his neighbor’s houses, Hernandez said.

“They had to come and get the lady out of the house because the water was inside the house,” he said. “She couldn’t get her car out.”

Hernandez said that apparently relatives rescued the woman, carrying her out in a red pickup truck.

A tow truck driver had come into the neighborhood and was offering to remove vehicles for $50 each, Hernandez said. He planned to check with a friend who owned a truck.

“I’ve got two daughters,” he said. “They need to get their cars out. They live in Poinciana. They stayed with us during the storm, but now they want to go back home, but they can’t get their cars out.”

Aside from the inconvenience of the aquatic barrier, Hernandez said he had health concerns.

“This is crazy,” he said. “They have to do something about this. This water is going to start getting bad. People are going to start getting sick.”

