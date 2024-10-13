The non-politics of disaster: 'No Democratic or Republican way to clean the streets' | Anderson

“We have a horrible hurricane on the way to central Florida. Be kind, love your neighbor, help them, be patient; this is going to be a very stressful time for everyone. Now is the time for the best of us to show through, during the worst of times”. — Grady Judd, sheriff of Polk County, on Monday, Oct. 7.

What an excellent sentiment, and exactly the right approach to what government is about. The sheriff’s message is simple, compassionate, and goes out to the entire community. When he votes, I’m sure it's by party, but that’s personal, not professional. He adheres to an old saying from Fiorello LaGuardia: “there’s no Democratic or Republican way to clean the streets” — or to fix the electricity or distribute sandbags.

The office of Aedile in the ancient Roman Republic isn’t a historically familiar one – we tend to focus on flashy types: emperors and their wild and noxious habits, poets, generals, and – for heaven’s sake – gladiators. The Roman Republic (and Empire) was a massive, diverse and sometimes violent collection of folks. And for the first time in history a rambunctious jostling population was jammed into urban settings from Londinium in Britannia to Carthage in Africa.

The remarkable thing about the whole arrangement was that it did not come flying apart from its internal traumas and tensions.

The Aediles kept it running.

Aediles were the public administrators of the day – in charge of sewers, aqueducts, keeping public order, repairing roads, maintaining seaports – all the minutiae of what really matters and what we pay so little attention to – then and now.

We do have a record of one Appius Claudius Caecus (technically a Censor) who built the first aqueduct, the Aqua Appia, in 312 BCE, but I think this is because his was a first. The names of other aqueduct builders — to say nothing of those maintaining the city streets — remain obscure.

We barely know they are there. Until a disaster erupts. Like a hurricane. Or Vesuvius.

We have to assume that the nameless city administrators of Pompeii and Herculaneum perished in the ash and fire and molten lava of the day, or perhaps they would have come down to us by name – but they haven’t. Perhaps we should know them? Some folks, like Pliny the Younger, who survived the mayhem and later wrote about the eruption, were shoved out of their houses and joined the crowds being directed out of the smoldering city to safety. City administrators and their nameless crews were doing that shoving and directing.

We, too, have Aediles – though we do not call them that. These are the people we rely on during normal times to keep the water mains from blowing their tops, to keep electricity flowing into our homes, fill the potholes and replace sidewalks, and to keep the buses running more or less on time.

During disasters, they are the traffic control folks who know to open the fourth lane on the interstate to speed up evacuation; they’re the transportation planners, who make sure that special needs folks who need to move to a shelter get there safely (thanks, Mr. Phillips). They might be “first responders,” people who often risk their lives in the service of others.

But the vast majority of the people who really get us back on our feet are the working class of government – the city infantry in a battle against the elements that has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with what government is for . They’re the pullers of downed powerlines, the un-pluggers of sewers, the clearers of dangerous rubble.

They’re the workers, planners and administrators of dozens of interlocking units at the city, county and state levels that pull us out of the muck, set us upright, and get us moving after a storm. And they deserve our grateful thanks.

All without an ounce of party politics.

R. Bruce Anderson is the Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay, Jr. Endowed Chair in American History, Government, and Civics and Miller Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Florida Southern College. He is also a columnist for The Ledger and political consultant and on-air commentator for WLKF Radio in Lakeland.

