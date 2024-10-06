Voice of the People (Oct. 6, 2024): Longshoremen deserve to be paid fairly

Longshoremen deserve to be paid fairly

President Biden has urged USMX, representing foreign-owned carriers, to negotiate fairly with the International Longshoremen’s Association , ensuring workers are compensated for their vital contributions.

The phrase "foreign-owned carriers" highlights a troubling reality: These entities often prioritize profits over American workers' livelihoods. Our economy relies on these "foreign-built" containers, but limiting access through restrictive contracts harms individual workers, pushing them toward financial ruin.

The intermodal industry should thrive on collaboration and fairness, yet these values seem lost in the profit-driven mindset of a few. We've allowed our ports to serve foreign interests while American workers struggle for fair wages.

The disconnect is alarming: How can our economy prosper if we neglect those who keep it running? Longshoremen are essential to this industry, yet they face exploitation and unsafe conditions, while companies reap significant profits.

This issue transcends contracts; it’s about respect and recognizing workers' essential roles. Systemic rigging undermines trust and productivity, creating a vicious cycle that harms everyone.

I urge USMX and foreign carriers to commit to fair labor practices and engage with the Longshoremen’s Association. We must ensure every worker receives the respect and compensation they deserve for a sustainable economic future.

Brian Watt, Winter Haven

Scott Franklin is honorable

I hope the ledger readers don't believe every letter sent to the voice of the people is true.

I just read a letter recently posted concerning Scott Franklin . I have known Scott for years. He is a very honest and decent man. I think he has worked very hard in Congress. He communicates well with his constituents and has voted every vote cast for the benefits of Polk County.

The false claims against him have never been proven. Nancy Pelosi, however, has made millions of dollars trading stocks of companies she votes on for years.

I ask folks to know Scott Franklin would never do anything that is illegal or improper for his gain. Let’s keep Scott working for us.

Doug Wimberly, Lakeland

Facts to consider for the election

If people voted on facts alone, not bravado or lies, this election would be no contest. Listed in no order, here are the facts:

Violent crime is down; however, antisemitic crimes, crimes against LGBTQ, and crimes against racial minorities are up.

Wall Street, 401ks and other retirement plans are at all-time highs.

Unemployment is low.

Women born today have fewer federal rights than their mothers.

Book-banning is on the rise.

Illegal border crossings have decreased since the executive order went into effect after Congress refused to act.

U.S. manufacturing is up.

America is the only civilized nation without a national healthcare program.

Our country’s infrastructure is being improved upon.

America is not actively engaged in a war for the first time in decades.

Worldwide inflation continues to hit Americans; however, we are surviving it better than any other nation.

Morality in America is in steep decline, as evidenced by the fact that a twice-impeached, five-time draft dodger, 34-count convicted felon, who was found guilty of fraud by a jury of his peers in his home state, and liable for the sexual abuse of a woman, is a serious contender for the highest office in our country.

Vote for Democrats!

Michael Schwam, Lakeland

Don't be a single-issue voter

In this year’s presidential election there are two candidates running that are unique. Kamala Harris is the vice-president and is a last minute replacement for our current president who was both behind in the polls and easily confused.

Donald Trump is an ex-president who survived two recent assassination attempts and is vilified by the opposing party.

Despite (or maybe because of) these unique circumstances, many have already decided for which candidate they will vote. For undecided voters, my recommendation is to pay less attention to the candidates' personalities and vote for policies.

Make a list of issues, evaluate the candidate’s policy and vote accordingly. The following is a list of issues that come to my mind that may be of help:

Energy independence, abortion, immigration, interest rates, cost of living, mandates, unemployment, sanctuary cities, infrastructure, climate change, public education, crime, foreign policy, inflation, college loans, taxes, national debt, DEI, racism, national security, globalism, military deterrence, health care, illegal drugs, FBI and CIA priorities, jobs, tariffs, legal system, the Supreme Court, outer space, cybercrime, external threats, internal threats, trade, election integrity, made-in-America.

Please do not be a single-issue voter, as elections and their consequences are too important.

Edward McDonald, Auburndale

