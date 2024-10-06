Open in App
    Gospel Inc. plans to build 72 new apartments for chronically homeless in Lakeland

    By Sara-Megan Walsh, Lakeland Ledger,

    2 days ago

    A Lakeland-based nonprofit is preparing to break ground on the first phase of a major construction project to aid the city's long-term homeless residents.

    Ray Steadman, executive director of Gospel Inc., said the organization will break ground Oct. 11 on two multi-story buildings. This is the first phase of a major expansion that will add 72 apartment units.

    "The ultimate goal is to be able to provide more housing for those who are chronically homeless," he said. "With these first 48 units, we'll be able to make a significant impact on the number of those who are chronically homeless in Lakeland , shelter surfing in the Downtown area."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JdFZ7_0vwEiyYI00

    The two apartment buildings will be built on a vacant lot immediately east of the current Gospel Village along East Lemon Street. The buildings will face each other with an access road and parking area in between.

    Each of the 48 apartment units will be designed to house one person in a roughly 400- to 450-square foot space with their own individual bathroom, kitchen and living area.

    Steadman said he estimates there are more than 600 individuals experiencing homelessness in Lakeland, of which he estimated 20% have been without housing for a significant period of time. That number is growing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYc2t_0vwEiyYI00

    "As we've seen the homeless problem grow, we haven't seen an expansion of services or expansion of bed spaces," he said.

    The first phase of Gospel Inc's project is expected to cost about $6 million. This cost includes doing the necessary site work, running utility lines and preparing ground for two additional phases. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2025.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3jMG_0vwEiyYI00

    In Phase 2, Steadman said Gospel Inc. will construct a new administrative office with larger programming spaces. The nonprofit has a dedicated art studio that is used both creatively and for therapeutic programs, and a sewing room where some residents create items they sell in microenterprises for additional income.

    The second phase will include a larger pavilion to allow all of the Gospel Inc.'s residents to gather under one roof for communal Thursday night dinners and special events. There will be a catering kitchen off the pavilion where food preparation can take place.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSmWj_0vwEiyYI00

    "All the residents will come out, we do some bingo or karaoke," Steadman said. "It's often a highlight of the week for them."

    The third phase, Steadman said, is a third multistory apartment building for an additional 24 apartment units off East Main Street. The goal, he said, is to be able to provide accommodations for 120 residents. That's more than triple the 37 residents living at Gospel Village now.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaCDo_0vwEiyYI00

    "There's a lot that has to go into that," he said. "We need a master site plan and the city has to approve that."

    One of the issues is that the City of Lakeland doesn't have code provisions for tiny houses, or a tiny house community. Steadman said he has to work with city staff and officials to navigate a path forward. Steadman said there's an aim of going back and updating the existing Gospel Village once the third phase of construction is complete.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOWta_0vwEiyYI00

    'I do what I can': An outlaw of sorts, Lakeland man welcomes the homeless onto his land

    The Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis enacted Florida House Bill 1365 this year, dubbed the "homeless" bill as it prohibits camping and sleeping in public spaces as of Oct. 1. While local law enforcement told The Ledger they have no intention of fanning out and arresting those in homeless encampments, Steadman said his nonprofit can help address the issue better.

    "Timing is everything," he said. "Hopefully we can get positive highlights on what this model can do, and eventually replicate throughout Polk County to help more people."

    This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Gospel Inc. plans to build 72 new apartments for chronically homeless in Lakeland

