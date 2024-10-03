NHC tracking 3 systems in tropics. See what impacts Florida and Polk County can expect

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems in the Atlantic, including a major hurricane.

Hurricane Kirk is currently a Category 3 storm and is expected to grow even stronger, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. A major hurricane is one with sustained winds of at least 111 mph, making it a Category 3, 4 or 5 storm.

While Kirk is expected to remain over open waters, swells from the storm are expected to reach the east coast of the U.S. and Bahamas Sunday, bringing life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents.

Kirk became the third hurricane since Sept. 25 — following Helene and Isaac. It's the first time on record (since 1851) the Atlantic has had three hurricanes between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, said Dr. Philip Klotzbach , meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts.

Also in the Atlantic basin — which consists of the northern Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico — are Tropical Storm Leslie and a potential system of low pressure in the Caribbean that's moving into the Gulf.

The next named storms in the Atlantic hurricane season will be Milton and Nadine.

Is there a hurricane coming to Florida?

There is not a hurricane expected to hit land at this time but a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop over the Gulf of Mexico later this weekend or early next week.

Environmental conditions are now limiting the potential for tropical development of the system, but regardless of development, locally heavy rain could occur over portions of the Florida Peninsula next week, according to the Hurricane Center.

Here's the latest update from the National Hurricane Center as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3:

Hurricane Kirk: What you should know

Location : 1,185 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands

: 1,185 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands Maximum sustained winds : 120 mph

: 120 mph Movement : northwest at 10 mph

At 5 a.m. EDT, the center of Hurricane Kirk was located near latitude 20.0 North, longitude 45.0 West.

Kirk is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through early Friday. A turn toward the north and north-northeast at a faster forward speed is forecast over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Kirk is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and winds could hit 140 mph, making it a Category 4 storm, by early Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

Tropical Storm Leslie: What you should know

Location : 515 miles southwest of Cabo Verde Islands

: 515 miles southwest of Cabo Verde Islands Maximum sustained winds : 40 mph

: 40 mph Movement : west at 6 mph

At 5 a.m. EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Leslie was located near latitude 10.3 North, longitude 30.5 West.

Leslie is moving toward the west near 6 mph. A slow westward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a slightly faster west-northwestward motion Friday through Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts. Strengthening is anticipated, and Leslie is forecast to become a hurricane by early Saturday and a Category 2 storm by Monday. Further strengthening may be limited as it moves into cooler waters left behind by Hurricane Kirk.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

What else is out there and how likely are they to strengthen?

Northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of the Gulf of Mexico are associated with a surface trough.

A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the Gulf of Mexico late this weekend or early next week, but subsequent tropical or subtropical development could be limited by the system's potential interaction with a frontal boundary.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains could occur over portions of Mexico during the next few days and over portions of the Florida Peninsula next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days: low, 30 percent.

What can Polk County expect?

Expect Polk's normal pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening, through Monday.

Thursday : Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 98. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night : Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday : Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night : Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday : Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night : Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday : Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night : Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday : Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night : Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

What do the colored areas on the NOAA map mean?

The hatched areas on a tropical outlook map indicate "areas where a tropical cyclone — which could be a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane — could develop," said National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome.

The colors make it visibly clear how likely a system could develop with yellow being low, orange medium and red high.

The National Hurricane Center generally doesn't issue tropical advisories until there is a named storm, but there is an exception.

"If a system is near land and there is potential for development, the National Hurricane Center won't wait before it issues advisories, even if the system hasn't become an actual storm. This gives residents time to prepare," Rhome said.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Hurricane Kirk is expected to stay in the central Atlantic but swells from the storm are expected to reach the east coast of the U.S. and Bahamas Sunday, bringing life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents.

All residents along the Gulf Coast, including Florida, should watch the system moving into the Gulf of Mexico , according to Dr. Ryan Truchelut, chief meteorologist with WeatherTiger. Truchelut is a Florida meteorologist who works with the USA TODAY Network.

Heavy rainfall, up to 3 inches in some areas, are likely for Central and South Florida between Sunday and Tuesday, Truchelut said.

Tropical Storm Leslie is still too far from the U.S. to determine whether there will be any impacts to Florida or the U.S.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared. That advice is particularly important for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is hurricane season over?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The Atlantic basin includes the northern Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

The peak of the season was Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's next?

