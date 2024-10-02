Polk residents can expect long lines for driver's license renewals in October

The Polk County Tax Collector’s staff is preparing for an influx of driver’s license renewals throughout October while offering time-saving alternatives to in-person renewals.

“Expect long wait times inside crowded lobbies of the Tax Collector for Polk County’s service centers this Fall,” a recent news release said.

Why is the Tax Collector expecting a crush?

“October marks the end of an eight-year driver license (DL) and identification (ID) card renewal cycle in Florida,” the release said.

Service centers are projected to host up to 33,055 customers in need of license and identification card renewals by the end of 2024. That’s a 925% increase from 2023.

“We love seeing you, but there is an easier way,” Tax Collector Joe G. Tedder said. “Our offices are places full of fascinating people and things to see, but so are museums and parks. Please, spend more time there!”

Most renewals can be done online

Fortunately most Polk County citizens in need of a driver’s license renewal can renew online instead of in person. More than half of customers in need of a renewal can use the MyDMV portal online at https://mydmvportal.flhsmv.gov/ .

“Over 68% of the people who will need to renew their driver license this year can do that online,” Tedder said in the release. “The ‘MyDMV Portal’ is an outstanding way to renew your driver license. Plus, PolkTaxes.com offers ways people can do tag renewals and pay taxes without being in our lobbies in person.”

Here are some other options

Further, there are renewal kiosks at select Publix locations in Lakeland and in the Lakeland and Davenport service center lobbies.

Express PickUp is another option for those renewing vehicle registrations; customers go to https://www.PolkTaxes.com and complete their transaction, then select a location where they can pick up their renewed registration and decal.

Customers who received a registration renewal notice by mail can complete the form attached and send it through mail.

First Lakeland Tag Agency, located on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, conducts vehicle registration and title services as a private tag agency partner for a convenience fee.

Property tax payments are accepted online at PolkTaxes.com , through the mail with the form attached, or by a drop box inside each of the Tax Collector’s five service center lobbies.

For driver’s license road test services, the Tax Collector partners with Atlantic Driving School of Florida, All Class Drivers and the Orange Osceola Safety Institute have Polk County locations for training.

At the explosive rate of growth Polk County is experiencing, the demand for DL/ID renewals in years to come is only expected to increase as well; FLHSMV projects another 154% increase in these renewals in 2025, with a bump to 84,124 potential customers.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk residents can expect long lines for driver's license renewals in October