It's spooky season: Here's a look at Halloween and fall-themed October events in Polk County

LAKELAND – It’s that time of the year when folks are actually seeking out their scares.

Halloween is just around the corner and people are gearing up for the ghostly night by planning their costumes and lurking in the dark side during the weeks leading up to the culmination of creepy Oct. 31.

Here are some ideas for some frights and fall fun across Polk County — and nearby — leading up to Halloween Eve:

Fever’s Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Lakeland’s Lake Mirror Auditorium, 121 S. Lake Ave., will be the stage for some Halloween-themed concerts featuring popular Halloween-oriented movie soundtracks at 9 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27. Music from “The Addams Family,” “Beetlejuice,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Exorcist,” “Thriller” and others are included. The program is for those 8 years and older, and the music is played by local classical musicians illuminated by thousands of candles. Tickets are $39.59 and available at https://feverup.com/m/194228 .

Sir Henry's Haunted Trail

Located at 2837 S. Frontage Road, Plant City, this is an outdoor haunted attraction with multiple interactive horror trails, escape games, laser tag and a haunted hayride. There are also roaming scare actors, axe throwing, food vendors and merchandise. There are general admission tickets starting at $27 and All-Access and VIP tickets available. For information, tickets and schedules, see https://www.sirhenryshauntedtrail.com .

Polk County Sheriff's Haunted Jail Tour

The Polk County Sheriff's Office's annual Haunted Jail Tour is back, 455 N. Broadway in Bartow. This year's spooky theme is "Reign of Fear." The old jail across from the county courthouse is scheduled to be replaced, and the Sheriff's Office says this is its last haunt. The Haunted Jail Tour runs four nights: Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Cost is $15 (to the United Way of Central Florida), or $5 for children younger than 10. Tickets are only available at the gate up until the 10 p.m. cutoff. Think it's too scary for your little ones? Sheriff's Office employees will be on hand to watch kids in a safe place. Church Street will be shut down for food vendors, arts and crafts, games, bounce houses and a "Dunk the Deputy" dunk tank, featuring school resource deputies. (The Sheriff's Office is offering high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to volunteer. Email thammonds@polksheriff.org to see what volunteer spots are open.)

Trick or Treat with Sheriff Grady Judd

From 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and members of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be offering plenty of treats, with no tricks. Hosted by the PCSO’s Safe Schools Division, the free event at Polk State College, 3425 Winter Lake Road, Lakeland, will include patrol cars and multiple fun stations. Kona Ice will have a concession stand, and the event features a dance troupe performing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” routine every half hour, "Star Wars" characters, the "Ghostbusters" Ectomobile, a photo booth and some talking Grady Judd dolls for sale. For information, see https://tinyurl.com/2tx5vjbp .

Brick-or-Treat Legoland

Join in the Monster Party at LEGOLAND Florida Resort, 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven this Halloween season. Weekends through October, guests can see “ghoul-tastic” shows and experiences, frolic in waves of candy, dip into delicious treats and see exclusive LEGO characters. Admission is included with day tickets, hotel packages and select annual passes. For information and tickets, see https://www.legoland.com/florida/things-to-do/seasonal-events or call 888-690-5346.

Scream-A-Geddon

If you venture about 30 miles north of Lakeland, you’ll land dead in the middle of Dade City’s Scream-A-Geddon. Running through Nov. 2, it’s a “Halloween horror park event” at 27839 Saint Joe Road and consists of a Monster Midway and six haunted house attractions: “Rage 3D,” “Ravenhill Asylum,” “Bloodwater Bayou,” “Demon’s Revenge,” “Breach,” “Zombie Paintball Assault” and “Bonzo’s Beer Garden.” Tickets start at $29.95 general admission and include VIP Fast Pass and General Admission and Super VIP Fast Pass. For tickets, park hours and information, see www.screamageddon.com or call 813-452-5412.

Howl-O-Scream

Busch Gardens Tampa’s annual Howl-O-Scream is one of the USA Today’s “Top 10 Best Halloween Theme Park Events.” The entire park at 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa, is taken over with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and other Halloween fun. The event, which runs through Nov. 2, has intense adult content including violence, gore and blood. Single-night tickets start at $46.99. For tickets and information, see www. buschgardens.com/tampa .

Polk State College annual FallFest

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12, about 100 local organizations, businesses and Polk State clubs have booths throughout the Winter Haven Campus, 999 Ave. H N.E. There will be seasonal and homemade arts, crafts and other products. In addition, there will be family-friendly activities such as games, haunted houses, bounce houses, shows and presentations from local law enforcement and EMS. Polk State clubs and athletic programs will be raising money for their organizations through activities and food sales. For information, see www.polk.edu/fallfest or call 863-297-1000.

Halloween Movie Marathon

Starting at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 11, the Silver Moon Drive-In Theatre, 4100 New Tampa Highway, Lakeland, will screen creepy movies into the morning of Oct. 12. Gates open at 6:15 p.m., snack bar closes at 1 a.m. Monster movies are: "Dracula" (1931); "Frankenstein" (1931); "The Mummy" (1932); "Bride of Frankenstein" (1935); "Wolfman" (1941); Doom and Blum movies are "Casper"; "House with Clock in its Walls"; "M3gan"; "Black Phone"; and "The Purge". $35 per carload. See www.silvermoondrivein.com or call 863-682-0849 for information.

Springtime Farms Fall Festival 2024

The third annual Fall Pumpkin Patch at Springtime Farms Agventure Park, 18150 Commonwealth Ave., Polk City, is Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 5 to 27. There will be animals to feed, a pumpkin patch with a free pumpkin per child, a petting farm, 70-feet Jumping Pillows, inflatable slides, a bounce house, inflatable corn maze, a Haunted Trail, bird aviary, Pedal Karts and more, plus food trucks. $14 per person, free parking. See www.springtimeagventurefarm.com or call 954-588-4633.

Hidden Gem’s Fall Festival

Hidden Gem Consignment, 3139 N. Galloway Road, Lakeland, is holding its seventh annual free Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 12. There will be more than 25 vendors, food, music and more. For information, see www.hiddengemconsign.com or call 863-602-0200.

Wonder House Halloween Night Tour 2024

Available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 2. This 90-minute guided nighttime Halloween tour of the Wonder House covers three floors. There will be homemade Halloween and fall themed treats and Halloween decorations from personal oddity collections. This tour touches upon some of the “ghost stories” regarding the Wonder House. Adults $30, children $15, cash only. There's a separate Ghost Hunting Tour on Saturdays only through Nov. 2. For information, https://www.wonderhousebartow.com/historic-tours .

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience

Featuring the Lipstick Players, actors re-create the movie as it plays in the background. Doors open at 9 p.m., Oct. 25 and 26 in the Polk Theatre, 121 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland. This is an adult-oriented show. $22 per person, $5 for prop bags. For information, see www.polktheatre.org or call 863-682-7553.

Fall Fest Pop-Up Shop

The free “For the Kulture” festival takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at 1780 1 st St. N., Winter Haven. There will be music, food and local vendors displaying art, clothing or handmade crafts and others. For information, see www.kulturefallfest19.eventbrite.com .

Trunk-Or-Treat

From 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 26, Haines City’s Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave., will be the site of a Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat. Dress up in a Halloween costume and come out to Lake Eva Park for Trunk or Treat, presented by Haines City & Miracle Toyota. For information, see www.hainescity.com/354/Trunk-or-Treat or call 863-421-3700.

Bartow Community Halloween Parade & Carnival

The 80 th edition of the parade starts Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. at First Avenue. The carnival follows about 5 p.m. in Mosaic Park on Floral Avenue. There will be carnival games and food trucks. Credit/debit cards can be used to purchase game and ride tickets. A free costume contest registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with the first contest at 6 p.m. For information, see www.bartowchamber.com/halloween or call 863-533-7125.

Did we miss an event? Let us know at newstips@theledger.com .

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: It's spooky season: Here's a look at Halloween and fall-themed October events in Polk County