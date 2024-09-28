Central Florida Health Care is holding the first fundraiser of its 50 years in October

Winter Haven-based Central Florida Health Care will hold its first fundraiser during October in Lake Alfred.

“A Classy & Comfy Gala” fundraiser will be sponsored by Citizen’s Bank and Trust, and it is set for Oct. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Adams Estate in Lake Alfred.

Central Florida Health Care is not a free clinic, but it will help anyone, regardless of their ability to pay, which is an essential resource for many families without insurance.

Its health care facilities serve more than 76,000 patients per year and over 230,000 visits a year throughout its 15 health centers. The call center takes more than 3,000 calls a day.

A 16th health center opened in Bartow on July 1.

With those numbers expected to be higher this year, new facilities and staff will be needed to maintain services. So CFHC is embarking on a $30 million capital campaign, the first in its 50 years, according to CEO Ann Claussen.

"As you can imagine, there is significant costs associated with a new health center and the equipment and supplies that are needed to open up a new health center," she said. A new health center with all services provided costs anywhere from $4 million to $4.5 million to build.

Some of the costs have been covered by recent funding approvals from the Citizens Oversight Committee and the Polk County Commission, Classen said.

The COC and BOCC approved $3 million for the new Lakeland Health Center. The total cost to build the four-story, 33,600-square-foot health center will be $16 million.

The new Winter Haven Health Center will be at least $24 million. Both the Lakeland Health Center and Winter Haven Health Center will be the CFHC's two largest health centers.

"Once the health centers are built, it is our responsibility to staff each health center with physicians, APRN’s dentists, hygienists, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, behavioral health staff and nurses and clinical support staff," Claussen said.

"We also have over 100 to 150 people that work in HR, quality, development and marketing, billing and revenue cycle management, IT, call center and various support staff to ensure we have the necessary support for our 16 health centers," she said.

"Again, we greatly appreciate the local funding we receive and take every opportunity to apply for local, state and federal funding," she said.

Regarding the fundraiser, CFHC said Citizens Bank and Trust will be its premiere sponsor — as both organizations began operations in Frostproof before branching out to different locations.

"The event will be an evening of entertainment, fine wine and spirits, delicious cuisine, and it’s all for a meaningful cause," a news release said.

Funds raised will go toward building the two new health centers in Lakeland and Winter Haven. Both projects will replace existing buildings to pave the way for more patients, providers and services.

The future Lakeland Primary location will include a Diabetes Center for Excellence and a teaching kitchen and bring together pediatric and dental services in two other facilities.

The future Winter Haven Primary will also combine services, including medical, pediatrics, OB-GYN, behavioral health, the call center and administration.

Anyone interested in attending the fundraising event is encouraged to RSVP by emailing devcom@cfhconline.org .

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Central Florida Health Care is holding the first fundraiser of its 50 years in October